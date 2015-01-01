पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झांसी में छेड़खानी से परेशान लड़की ने किया सुसाइड:पीड़ित ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मम्मी-पापा हम चाहते थे कि आपका सिर गर्व से ऊंचा हो; मेरी मौत का बदला जरूर लेना

झांसी10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसपी दिनेश कुमार पी. ने बताया कि इस प्रकरण में परिजनों की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपियों के परिवार वालों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। मुख्य आरोपी फरार है।
  • एरच थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस मुख्य आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज में आज छात्रा ने दम तोड़ा

उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी में एक छात्रा ने छेड़खानी से परेशान होकर कोचिंग से लौटने के बाद घर में जहर खा लिया। उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया। लेकिन उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस को उसके पास से एक सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ है। जिसमें मृतका ने भावुक बातें लिखते हुए कहा कि मम्मी-पापा मेरी मौत का बदला जरूर लेना। इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर वालों को हिरासत में लिया है। लेकिन मुख्य आरोपी फरार है। उसको पकड़ने के लिए तीन टीमें गठित की गई है। लोकलाज के भय से परिवार वालों ने मामले को छुपाया।

कोचिंग जाते समय अक्सर परेशान करता था आरोपी

एरच थाना क्षेत्र की रहने वाली कक्षा 11 में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा के साथ छेड़खानी कर गांव का रहने वाला आकाश नाम का एक युवक परेशान करता था। कोचिंग से लौटते व जाते समय रास्ते में आकाश उस पर फब्तियां कसता था। छात्रा ने यह बात अपने परिवार वालों से भी बताई थी। लेकिन लोक लाज के भय से लड़की के घर वालों ने कभी पुलिस से शिकायत नहीं की। हालांकि आरोपी के घर वालों से शिकायत जरूर की थी। लेकिन शिकायत को गंभीरता से लेने के बजाय आरोपी के परिवार वालों ने लड़की के परिवार वालों से बदसलूकी की। यह बात लड़की के मन को दुखी कर गई।

माता-पिता से हुई बदसलूकी से आहत हुई लड़की

शुक्रवार को जब वह कोचिंग से लौट रही थी, तब भी आरोपी ने उसके साथ छेड़खानी की। यह बात आकर उसने अपने माता-पिता से बताई। परिवार वालों ने आरोपी के घर वालों से शिकायत की दोनों परिवारों के बीच झगड़ा होने लगा। इसी बीच घर में मौजूद छात्रा ने जहर खा लिया। उल्टी व पेट में दर्द की शिकायत शुरू होने पर उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उसने जहर का सेवन करने की बात कबूली। उसकी स्थिति बिगड़ती जा रही थी। इस पर उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया। जहां आज उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने जब छात्रा के बैग की तलाशी ली तो उसमें से एक सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ। सुसाइड नोट में लिखी बातों के आधार पर पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई शुरू की है। वहीं, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मुझे माफ कर देना, मगर मौत का बदला जरूर लेना

पापा मम्मी हमें माफ कर देना। हम आत्मत्या कर रहे हैं। हमारी मौत का कारण सिर्फ आकाश और उसके घर वाले हैं। हमारी मौत मत जाने देना। शिवम के पापा से एक विनती है कि हमारे मम्मी-पापा को कभी अकेला मत छोड़ना। भगवान करे कि हमें हर जन्म में तुम जैसे मम्मी-पापा और भाई मिले। नानाजी कभी भूल मत जाना कि गुड़िया (परिवर्तित नाम) नाम की नातिन थी। पापा-मम्मी तुम्हे हमारी कसम है कि अपने आप को संभाल लेना। और हमारी मौत का बदला लेना। हम चाहते थे कि पापा हम आपका सिर गर्व से ऊंचा करेंगे। पुलिस बनकर हम ये नहीं चाहते थे कि हमारे बाप-दादा का सिर झुके। हम अपने पापा की तरह बात को सहन नहीं करते हैं। हम इज्जत पर कोई सवाल नहीं आने देंगे। पापा हमारी मौत का बदला आकाश उनके घर वालों से ले लेना। तभी हमारी आत्मा को शांति मिलेगी। पापा आपकी बेटी।

एसपी बोले- जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा मुख्य आरोपी

एसपी दिनेश कुमार पी. ने बताया कि इस प्रकरण में परिजनों की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपियों के परिवार वालों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। मुख्य आरोपी फरार है। उसकी तलाश में तीन टीमें लगाई गई है। जल्द ही उसे भी पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें