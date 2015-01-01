पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • UP Kanpur Girl Murder Case Latest News And Updates। 6 Years Old Girl Killed And Internal Parts Missing In Kanpur Uttar Pradesh

दिवाली की रात तंत्र-मंत्र में मासूम की हत्या:कानपुर में 6 साल की बच्ची की धारदार हथियार से हत्या; शरीर के कई अंदरूनी अंग गायब, काली मंदिर के पास मिला शव

कानपुर6 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। बच्ची की हत्या की जानकारी होने के बाद मौके पर जुटी ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
  • घाटमपुर के भदरस गांव का मामला, हत्या से ग्रामीणों में भारी आक्रोश
  • शाम को दुकान से सामान लेने के लिए निकली थी मासूम
  • वापस न लौटने पर परिजनों ने सारी रात की खोजबीन, सुबह मिला शव

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में रविवार को जघन्यतम वारदात सामने आई है। यहां दिवाली की रात एक छह साल की बच्ची की तंत्र-मंत्र के चक्कर में धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई। बच्ची शनिवार शाम लापता हुई थी। पूरी रात परिजन उसकी खोजबीन करते रहे। आज सुबह बच्ची का शव लोगों को काली मंदिर के पास निर्वस्त्र क्षत-विक्षत मिला। लोगों के अनुसार, उसके शरीर से कई अंग गायब हैं। मौके से पुलिस को बच्ची का खून से सना हुआ चप्पल बरामद हुआ है। ऐसे में किसी तांत्रिक द्वारा बच्ची की हत्या किए जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इस घटना से लोगों में आक्रोश है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया है।

शनिवार की शाम से लापता थी बच्ची

यह पूरी घटना घाटमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भदरस गांव की है। यहां रहने वाले करन कुरील की छह साल की बेटी श्रेया दिवाली के मौके पर शनिवार की शाम गांव की दुकान पर सामान लेने के लिए निकली थी। लेकिन वह लापता हो गई। जब काफी देर तक वह नहीं लौटी तो परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। लेकिन उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने अपने तरीके से पड़ताल शुरू की। आज सुबह कुछ ग्रामीण काली मंदिर के पास गए तो वहां बच्ची का शव क्षत विक्षत हालत में बरामद हुआ। यह देख ग्रामीण सन्न रह गए। जानकारी पाकर परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचे।

हत्याकांड में कई लोगों के शामिल होने की संभावना
सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया है। फिलहाल अभी आरोपी का कुछ पता नहीं चला है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। कहा जा रहा है कि इस हत्या केस में कई लोग शामिल हो सकते हैं। आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है।

कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया

प्रभारी निरीक्षक राजीव सिंह ने बताया कि सभी बिंदुओं पर छानबीन की जा रही है। कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। जल्द ही घटना खुलासा किया जाएगा।

