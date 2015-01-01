पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिंदगी से हारी बिटिया:मिर्जापुर में स्कूल जाते समय छेड़खानी करता था पड़ोसी युवक, तंग आकर 9वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को आग के हवाले किया, मौत

मिर्जापुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मिर्जापुर की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी शिवमंगल को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।
  • लालगंज थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपित को गिरफ्तार किया
  • रविवार को किशोरी ने खुद को आग के हवाले किया था, सोमवार को हुई मौत
  • मंगलवार को डीएम और एसपी ने गांव पहुंचकर परिजनों से मुलाकात की

उत्तर प्रदेश के मिर्जापुर जिले में कक्षा 9 की एक छात्रा ने छेड़खानी से तंग आकर खुद को आग के हवाले कर दिया। सोमवार की देर शाम उसकी मौत हो गई। मंगलवार को पीड़ित परिवार ने DM सुशील कुमार और SP अमित कुमार से मुलाकात कर न्याय की गुहार लगाई। इसके बाद हरकत में आई पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

मृतका के गांव पहुंचे जिलाधिकारी सुशील कुमार और एसपी अमित कुमार परिजनों से वार्ता की।
मृतका के गांव पहुंचे जिलाधिकारी सुशील कुमार और एसपी अमित कुमार परिजनों से वार्ता की।

रविवार को छात्रा ने खुद को आग के हवाले किया

लालगंज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की रहने वाली 15 साल की किशोरी कक्षा 9 की छात्रा थी। वह जीवन में कुछ कर गुजरने का सपना संजोए पढ़ाई कर रही थी। पढ़ाई में मदद के लिए उसने स्कूल के पास ही कोचिंग भी जॉइन की थी। हाल ही में 15 अक्टूबर से स्कूल-कॉलेज खुले तो वह पढ़ाई करने जाने लगी। लेकिन गांव में रहने वाला पड़ोसी युवक शिवमंगल (19 साल) उसे स्कूल आते-जाते और कोचिंग जाते समय छेड़खानी कर परेशान करता था। वह छात्रा की साइकिल के आगे अपनी साइकिल लगाकर अक्सर उसका रास्ता रोक लेता था।

आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया

यह बात उसने अपने माता-पिता से भी बताई थी। गांव में भी आरोपित की करतूत की चर्चा थी। लेकिन परिजनों के साथ ही पूरा गांव मौन था। आखिरकार रविवार को किशोरी ने घर में अपने को अकेला पाकर बंद कमरे में आग लगा लिया। धुआं उठने पर लोगों को इस बात की भनक लगी। तत्काल आग बुझाकर किशोरी को जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां सोमवार की देर शाम पीड़िता ने दम तोड़ दिया। छात्रा के दादा ने थाने में तहरीर देकर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया। वहीं, मंगलवार को माता-पिता के साथ अन्य परिवारीजनों ने DM और SP से मुलाकात की। लालगंज थाने की पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें