पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Yogi Adityanath | UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment Case; CM Yogi Adityanath Government Decision Accepted By Supreme Court

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में 69,000 शिक्षक भर्ती मामला:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- सरकार का कटऑफ सही, मगर शिक्षामित्रों को मिलेगा एक और मौका

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्यायमूर्ति यूयू ललित की बेंच ने अपने फैसले में कहा कि, शिक्षा मित्रों को अगली भर्ती परीक्षा में भाग लेने के लिए एक आखिरी मौका दिया जाएगा और उसके तौर-तरीकों को राज्य सरकार तय करेगी।
  • 24 जुलाई को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था
  • 31,277 पदों पर अभ्यर्थियों को मिल चुकी है नियुक्ति
  • 37,399 पदों पर शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होना बाकी

उत्तर प्रदेश में जारी 69 हजार सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती के मामले में बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शिक्षा मित्र एसोसिएशन की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार के मौजूदा कट ऑफ को सही ठहराया। हालांकि, सभी शिक्षा मित्रों को एक मौका और मिलेगा। न्यायमूर्ति UU ललित की बेंच ने अपने फैसले में कहा कि, शिक्षा मित्रों को अगली भर्ती परीक्षा में भाग लेने के लिए एक आखिरी मौका दिया जाएगा और उसके तौर-तरीकों को राज्य सरकार तय करेगी। इस मामले में कोर्ट ने 24 जुलाई को फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।

क्या था पूरा मामला?

पूर्व में हुई शिक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया में कट ऑफ 45 और 55 फीसदी था। लेकिन, योगी सरकार ने 69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती में 60 और 65 फीसदी कटऑफ तय किया था। कोर्ट ने इसे जायज ठहराया है। अब इस फैसले के बाद अब 37,399 पदों पर शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होगी। 31,277 पदों पर अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति दी जा चुकी है।

सरकार के मंत्री ने किया फैसले का स्वागत
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. सतीश द्विवेदी ने कहा कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने उत्तर प्रदेश की भारतीय जनता पार्टी की योगी की सरकार के द्वारा 69 हजार सहायक अध्यापकों भर्ती प्रक्रिया में सरकार के पक्ष में फैसला दिया है, उसका मैं स्वागत करता हूं। सभी अभ्यर्थियों को बधाई देता हूं, जिनकी भर्ती का मार्ग इस फैसले के बाद प्रशस्त हुआ है। इस फैसले का दूरगामी परिणाम होगा।

योगी सरकार के गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के प्रारूप पर माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने मुहर लगा कर पूरे देश में ये संदेश दिया है कि गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा हर गांव, गरीब किसान का अधिकार है। जिसे लेकर योगी सरकार काम कर रही थी। बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री का कहना है कि,हम 69 हजार में से 31 हजार 227 पदों पर भर्ती पूरी कर चुके हैं। शेष पदों पर माननीय न्यायालय का निर्णय प्राप्त होते ही उनकी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर देंगे, और शिक्षामित्रों को जो न्यायालय की शरण में गये थे, उनकी भर्ती का जो निर्देश दिया है, उनको अगली जो भी भर्ती होगी उनमें उनको अवसर देने में हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं होगी।

अटका हुआ है मामला
उत्तर प्रदेश में 69000 शिक्षक भर्ती मामला पिछले दो साल से अधर में लटका हुआ है. इसके कारण हजारों अभ्यर्थियों के सरकारी नौकरी के सपनों पर ग्रहण लगा हुआ है. अभ्यर्थी हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कोई फैसला नहीं हो पाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस 4.5 लाख से भी कम रह गए, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की तेज रफ्तार ने चिंता बढ़ाई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें