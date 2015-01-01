पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योगी सरकार की सौगात:दीपावली पर 14.82 लाख राज्य कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा बोनस; 75 फीसदी GPF में जाएगा, 25% हिस्से का होगा भुगतान

लखनऊ37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना संकट काल के चलते बदली परिस्थितियों के बीच इस बार प्रदेश में दिवाली पर बोनस मिलने को लेकर कर्मचारियों में असमंजस की स्थिति थी। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के ऐलान के बाद कर्मियों के चेहरे पर रौनक लौट आई है।
  • सीएम योगी ने ट्वीट कर बोनस देने का किया ऐलान
  • राजकीय कोष पर 1022.75 करोड़ का व्यय भार आएगा

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने दिवाली के मौके पर 14,82,187 राज्यकर्मियों को बड़ी सौगात दी है। कर्मियों को साल 2019-20 के लिए 30 दिनों के वेतन के बराबर बोनस मिलेगा। बोनस के लिए प्रति कर्मचारी 6908 रुपए की धनराशि मंजूर हुई है। इसका 75 फीसदी हिस्सा कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (GPF) खाते में जाएगा, जबकि 25 फीसदी हिस्सा यानी 1727 रुपए का भुगतान होगा। इससे राजकीय कोष पर 1022.75 करोड़ का व्यय भार आएगा। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी है।

कोरोना संकट काल के चलते बदली परिस्थितियों के बीच इस बार प्रदेश में दिवाली पर बोनस मिलने को लेकर कर्मचारियों में असमंजस की स्थिति थी। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के ऐलान के बाद कर्मियों के चेहरे पर रौनक लौट आई है। प्रदेश के समस्त अराजपत्रित राज्य कर्मचारियों, राजकीय विभागों के कार्य प्रभारित कर्मचारियों, राज्य वित्त पोषित शिक्षण संस्थाओं, स्थानीय निकायों व जिला पंचायत के कर्मचारियों तथा दैनिक वेतन भोगी कर्मचारियों को दिवाली पर बोनस मिलेगा।

रिटायर हुए या होने वाले कर्मियों को पूरा बोनस मिलेगा

पिछले वर्ष की तरह बोनस का 75 प्रतिशत धनराशि भविष्य निधि खाते में जमा होगा, जबकि 25 प्रतिशत धनराशि का नकद भुगतान किया जाएगा। जो कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि खाते के सदस्य नहीं है, उन्हें धनराशि का आहरण कर उससे एनएससी प्रदान की जाएगी या धनराशि पीपीएफ खाते में जमा की जाएगी। जो कर्मचारी 31 मार्च, 2020 के बाद सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं, अथवा 30 अप्रैल 2021 तक सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले हैं, उनको बोनस की सम्पूर्ण धनराशि का नकद भुगतान किया जाएगा।

