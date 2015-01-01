पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ में कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन:शायर मुनव्वर राना की बेटी उरुषा समेत कई कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया; सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने वाले थे

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। शायर मुनव्वर राणा की बेटी को जबरन पुलिस की गाड़ी में बैठाया गया।
  • महिला उत्पीड़न के मुद्दों को लेकर परिवर्तन चौक से विधानसभा तक निकालने वाले थे मार्च
  • पुलिस ने परिवर्तन चौक पर ही मार्च को रोकने के लिए पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया, फेल हुआ प्रदर्शन

महिला उत्पीड़न के विरोध में राजधानी लखनऊ में गुरुवार को प्रदर्शन कर रही शायर मुनव्वर राना की बेटी उरुषा राना को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। दरअसल, वे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ महिला उत्पीड़न के मुद्दे को लेकर योगी सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रही थीं। परिवर्तन चौक से विधानसभा तक मार्च प्रस्तावित था। लेकिन परिवर्तन चौक पर ही पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर कांग्रेसियों को आगे बढ़ने से रोक लिया। इस दौरान झड़प भी हुई। पुलिस ने उरुषा समेत कई कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया है।

महिला कार्यकर्ताओं से हुई पुलिस से झड़प

दरअसल, प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू के निर्देश पर कार्यकर्ता आज परिवर्तन चौक से विधानसभा तक मार्च कर प्रदर्शन करने वाले थे। लेकिन परिवर्तन चौक पर प्रदर्शन करने आई महिला कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोक लिया गया। महिला पुलिस कर्मियों के द्वारा जबरन उन्हें गाड़ी में बैठाया जाने लगा। इस पर पुलिस और महिला कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प होने लगी। पुलिस के द्वारा जबरन महिला कार्यकर्ताओं को गाड़ी में बैठा कर वहां से हटाया गया। विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए परिवर्तन चौक पर पुलिस बल लगाया गया है। प्रदर्शन में महानगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मुकेश सिंह चौहान, जिला कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष वेद प्रकाश त्रिपाठी समेत दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता शामिल होने पहुंचे थे।

15 दिन पहले ही कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं उरुषा
शायर मुनव्वर राणा की बेटी उरुषा ने 15 दिन पहले कांग्रेस जॉइन किया है। उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस (मध्य जोन) का प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। इससे पहले वे 2010 में भी कांग्रेस में शामिल हुई थीं।

