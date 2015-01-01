पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP की राजनीति में पूर्वांचल कितना असरदार?:जिस पूर्वांचल के लिए भाजपा परेशान वहां 27 साल बाद जीती थी 115 सीट; फिर भी 10 जिलों में है कमजोर

लखनऊ33 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवि श्रीवास्तव
  • 4 साल बीतने के बाद पूर्वांचल के विकास को लेकर योगी सरकार बेचैन
  • 10 से 12 दिसंबर तक CM ने पूरी कैबिनेट के साथ गोरखपुर से सरकार चलाई
  • 28 जिलों में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की मजबूती के लिए कदम बढ़ाया

उत्तर प्रदेश में बीते 4 सालों में पहली बार CM योगी ने अपनी पूरी कैबिनेट संग तीन दिन 10, 11 और 12 दिसंबर को गोरखपुर से सरकार चलाई। गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में सरकार एक्सपर्ट्स के साथ पूर्वांचल के विकास का खाका तैयार कर रही थी। आखिरी दिन तय हुआ कि मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी बनाई जाए, जो कि तीन महीने में अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपे और उन सिफारिशों पर अप्रैल 2021 से काम शुरू हो जाए। सरकार ने पूर्वांचल में विकास के लिए UP के 28 जिलों को शामिल किया है।

अब सवाल यह है कि चार साल बीत जाने के बाद आखिरकार योगी सरकार पूर्वांचल को लेकर परेशान क्यों है? जानकारों का मानना है कि UP की सत्ता का रास्ता पूर्वांचल से ही होकर जाता है। जिसके पास पूर्वांचल में अधिक सीटें आई, वही यहां की सत्ता पर काबिज होता है। बीते 27 साल में हुए चुनावों को देखें तो पूर्वांचल का मतदाता कभी किसी एक पार्टी के साथ नहीं रहा। 2017 में 27 साल बाद भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुमत तो मिला। लेकिन 10 जिलों में वह फिर भी कमजोर है। ऐसे में यहां अपनी स्थिति सुधारने के लिए भाजपा पूर्वांचल के विकास पर रस्साकसी कर रही है। जबकि सबको पता है कि भाजपा सरकार के पास अब समय कम बचा है।

विकास के लिए किन जिलों को चुना गया?

  • पूर्वांचल को देश में हमेशा UP के बीमारू हिस्से के रूप में देखा जाता रहा है। औद्योगिक विकास के नाम पर पूर्वांचल में कोई खास काम नहीं हुआ है। योगी सरकार में भी विकास के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा जोर वाराणसी और गोरखपुर को ही दिया जा रहा है। जबकि अयोध्या में राममंदिर की वजह से सरकार का फोकस है।
  • बहरहाल, सरकार में पूर्वांचल के विकास के लिए 28 जिलों को चुना है। जिनमें वाराणसी, जौनपुर, भदोही, मिर्जापुर, सोनभद्र, प्रयागराज, गोरखपुर, कुशीनगर, देवरिया, महाराजगंज, संतकबीरनगर, बस्ती, आजमगढ़, मऊ, गाजीपुर, बलिया, सिद्धार्थनगर, चंदौली, अयोध्या, गोंडा, बलरामपुर, श्रावस्ती, बहराइच, सुल्तानपुर, अमेठी, प्रतापगढ़, कौशाम्बी और अम्बेडकरनगर शामिल हैं। इन 28 जिलों में 162 विधानसभा सीट है। भाजपा ने 2017 के चुनाव में 115 सीट पर कब्जा जमाया हुआ है।
  • सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट समीरात्मज मिश्रा कहते हैं, ''सरकार सिर्फ जनता को एक मैसेज देना चाहती है कि पूर्वांचल का विकास सिर्फ भाजपा ही कर सकती है। इसीलिए यह रस्साकसी चल रही है। दरअसल, वह उन जिलों में भी अपनी पैठ मजबूत करना चाहती है जहां वह कमजोर है। भाजपा की इस कोशिश को हमें बढ़त के रूप में भी देखना चाहिए, क्योंकि विपक्ष के पास अभी पूर्वांचल को लेकर कोई रणनीति दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।''

राम लहर के बाद भाजपा को मिली 115 सीट

  • राममंदिर लहर के बीच 1991 में जब भाजपा पहली बार UP की सत्ता पर काबिज हुई तो 221 सीट लेकर आई थी। चूंकि उस समय परिसीमन नहीं हुआ था तो पूर्वांचल की 28 जिलों में कुल 152 में से 82 सीट पर भगवा लहराया था। जबकि यह सर्वविदित है कि उसके बाद साल दर साल भाजपा का प्रदर्शन कमजोर होता गया। 1991 के बाद 2017 में भाजपा को पूर्वांचल की 28 जिलों की 164 विधानसभा सीट में से 115 सीट मिली थी। जोकि भाजपा का अब तक का रिकॉर्ड है।

10 जिलों में भाजपा को जोर देना होगा

  • 28 जिलों में शामिल 10 जिलों में भाजपा अभी भी कमजोर है। जबकि समाजवादी पार्टी का दबदबा बना हुआ है। कुछ जिले ऐसे हैं जहां 2017 में भाजपा ने बढ़त बनायी है। लेकिन 2022 चुनावों में यह बढ़त बनी रहे इस बात पर आशंका है। इन दस जिलों में शामिल 3 जिलों में परिसीमन के बाद सीटों की गिनती में फेरबदल हुआ है।

पूर्वांचल में क्यों कमजोर पड़ जाती है भाजपा?

बनारस हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के राजनीतिक शास्त्र के प्रोफेसर कौशल किशोर मिश्रा कहते हैं, ''भाजपा का पूर्वांचल में कोई वोट बैंक नहीं है। पूर्वांचल में चुनावों के दौरान धर्म और जातिवाद दोनों चलता है। यही वजह है कि कभी ब्राह्मण-दलित-मुस्लिम समीकरण के बहाने बसपा और कभी M-Y (मुस्लिम-यादव) समीकरण के बहाने सपा ने यहां बहुमत प्राप्त किया। इसी तरह जब हिंदुत्व का भाव भाजपा ने जगाया तब भाजपा को बहुमत मिला। 1991 के बाद भाजपा इसीलिए कमजोर पड़ी। क्योंकि उसके पास ऐसा कोई मुद्दा या कोई समीकरण नहीं था। जिससे वह हिंदुत्व का एजेंडा खड़ा कर सके। 1991 में जब हिंदुत्व का मुद्दा भाजपा ने उठाया तो उसे बहुमत मिला। 2014 में जब नरेंद्र मोदी PM बने तो 2017 में एक बार फिर हिंदुत्व के एजेंडे के बहाने ही पूर्वांचल को बहुमत मिला। चूंकि 1991 के बाद भाजपा का संगठन भी काफी कमजोर था जोकि अब मजबूत बन गया है।

योगी खुद को मजबूत कर रहे हैं !

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट रतन मणि लाल कहते हैं, UP में जब भी सरकारें आती हैं तो सबका एक विशेष क्षेत्र पर फोकस होता है। बसपा में लखनऊ और नोएडा पर फोकस था तो अखिलेश सरकार में इटावा क्षेत्र में फोकस था। अब चूंकि मुख्यमंत्री खुद गोरखपुर से हैं और PM मोदी का संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी है तो ऐसे में केंद्र और राज्य का फोकस पूर्वांचल पर होना लाजमी है। जबकि बसपा या सपा को पूर्वांचल में बढ़िया सीट मिलने के बाद भी इनका पूर्वांचल पर फोकस नहीं रहा। योगी आदित्यनाथ चूंकि खुद पूर्वांचल से हैं और 2017 में पूर्वांचल ने उन्हें गद्दी तक पहुंचाया है और वह जानते हैं कि 2022 में जीतना है तो पूर्वांचल को साधना पड़ेगा।

पूर्वांचल की रस्साकसी को इस नजरिए से भी देखना चाहिए कि पूर्वांचल मजबूत होने से जहां भाजपा मजबूत होगी। योगी खुद भी मजबूत हो जाएंगे। सभी जानते हैं कि पूर्वांचल के 30 से 35 विधानसभा सीटों पर योगी अपना असर रखते हैं। अब इस असर को बढाने की कवायद है। ताकि भाजपा में उनका महत्व बना रहे।

