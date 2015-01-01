पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौन हैं भीम राजभर?:18 साल पहले बाहुबली मुख्तार को चुनाव में दिया था कड़ा मुकाबला; 35 साल पहले बसपा से ही शुरू किया था राजनीतिक सफर

बसपा के नवनियुक्त प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भीम राजभर।
  • मऊ जिले के रहने वाले भीम राजभर, यहां बसपा के जिलाध्यक्ष भी रहे
  • रविवार को मायावती ने भीम को बसपा का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाया

उत्तर प्रदेश में 2022 में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने फेरबदल करना शुरू कर दिया है। पार्टी अध्यक्ष मायावती ने पिछड़ा वर्ग से आने वाले भीम राजभर को यूपी का अध्यक्ष बनाया है। वे मऊ के रहने वाले हैं। अभी तक वे आजमगढ़ मंडल के जोनल कोआर्डिनेटर की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे थे। भीम राजभर ने साल 2012 के विधानसभा चुनाव में बसपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा था, उस वक्त उन्होंने बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी को कड़ी टक्कर दी थी।

बाहुबली मुख्तार को दिया था कड़ा मुकाबला

दरअसल, भीम राजभर को 2012 के विधानसभा चुनाव में बसपा ने मऊ सदर विधानसभा सीट से अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया था। यह बसपा के लिए कठिन दौर था, उसी समय बसपा में रहे बाहुबली अंसारी बंधु मुख्तार व अफजाल ने बगावत कर कौमी एकता दल का गठन किया था। इससे पूर्वांचल की राजनीति काफी प्रभावित हुई थी। मुख्तार अंसारी ने अपने दल से चुनाव लड़ा और बसपा के प्रत्याशी भीम राजभर को 5,904 वोटों से मात दी थी। इस सीट पर मुस्लिमों के निर्णायक होने के बावजूद अच्छी लड़ाई लड़ी थी। उसके बाद आजमगढ़ मंडल का जोनल कोआर्डिनेटर बनाया गया था।

35 साल पहले बसपा से शुरू हुआ राजनीतिक सफर

भीम राजभर का जन्म 3 सितंबर 1968 में को मऊ जनपद के कोपगंज ब्लॉक के मोहम्मदपुर बाबूपुर गांव में हुआ था। भीम राजभर ने अपनी प्राथमिक शिक्षा-दीक्षा महाराष्ट्र से और सेकेंड्री शिक्षा नागपुर से किया। भीम राजभर की एक बहन है। इनके पिता रामबली राजभर कोल्ड फील्ड में सिक्योरिटी इंचार्ज के पद पर नौकरी रहे हैं। उन्होंने 1985 में ग्रेजुएशन किया और 1987 में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन किया। एलएलबी पास भीम ने एक अधिवक्ता होने के साथ बसपा से ही अपने राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत साल 1985 में की थी। वे बसपा के मऊ जिलाध्यक्ष भी रहे हैं।

