यूपी उप चुनाव रिजल्ट:यूपी की जनता ने भाजपा का किया 'मंगल'; योगी आज भी जनता की पहली पसंद, विपक्ष की लीडरशिप का जमीन पर न उतरना सबसे बड़ी चूक

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम योगी की प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल था यह चुनाव
  • उपचुनावों में भी 2017 की स्थिति बरक़रार

यूपी में 7 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों में भाजपा ने एक बार फिर बाजी मार ली है। 2017 की स्थिति इस उपचुनाव में भी बरकरार है। भाजपा अपनी 6 सीट बचाने में कामयाब रही तो सपा भी अपनी पारंपरिक सीट बचा ली है। जबकि बसपा और कांग्रेस के खाते में कुछ भी नहीं आया है। आपको बता दे कि 2017 में 7 सीटों में से 6 पर भाजपा का कब्ज़ा था जबकि 1 सीट पर सपा का कब्ज़ा था। आइये जानते है कि भाजपा के जीत के और विपक्ष की हार के क्या कारण रहे।

सीएम योगी की प्रतिष्ठा का प्रश्न था उपचुनाव

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट रतनमणि लाल कहते हैं कि यूपी की 7 सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव सीधे तौर पर सीएम योगी की प्रतिष्ठा से जुड़े हुए थे। यह उपचुनाव भले ही कम सीट पर हो रहे थे लेकिन इसमें योगी सरकार को कसौटी पर रखा गया था। भाजपा की जीत ने साबित किया है कि जनता सरकार के साथ है। वह किसी भी हाल में सरकार को अस्थिर नहीं करना चाहती है। रतनमणि लाल कहते हैं कि इन 7 सीटों से भले ही सरकार की सेहत पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ता लेकिन अगर हार हो जाती तो मोरल डाउन होता और विपक्ष को बूस्टर मिलता।

कोरोनाकाल में किया गया काम जनता को याद रहा

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट बृजेश शुक्ला कहते हैं कि कोरोना से बड़ा संकट अब तक देश में नहीं आया लेकिन भाजपा सरकार ने आनन फानन में लोगों के खाने के इंतजाम से लेकर पैसा पहुंचाने तक का जो काम किया है वह लोगों को पसंद आया। उपचुनाव में कोरोनाकाल में सरकार द्वारा किये गए काम ने जनता को प्रभावित किया और रिजल्ट सामने है।

हर सीट पर पहुंचे योगी-मंत्रियों की लगायी गयी ड्यूटी

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट रतनमणि लाल कहते हैं कि आम चुनावों की तरह ही सीएम योगी और प्रदेश भाजपा ने इस चुनाव को लड़ा। सीएम योगी हर सीट पर खुद रैली करने पहुंचे। यही नहीं चुनाव की घोषणा से पहले सीएम योगी ने स्थानीय नेताओं से वर्चुअल संवाद किया। कहीं पहुँच कर तो कहीं वर्चुअल रूप से कई परियोजनाओं की घोषणा की। मंत्रियों ने विधानसभा में कैम्प किया और जीत की स्ट्रेटजी तैयार की।

पॉवर सेंटर में खुद रहे योगी, जनता को पसंद आया

रतनमणि लाल कहते हैं कि लोगों ने योगी को पसंद किया इसके पीछे एक और वजह है कि पिछले दस सालों में सीएम योगी इकलौते मुख्यमंत्री है जिन्होंने एक पॉवर सेंटर बनाया। जोकि वह खुद रहे। तमाम बाते आई कि वह मंत्रियों की सुनते नहीं हैं। विधायकों में भी नाराजगी रही लेकिन इसका असर जनता में देखने को नहीं मिला। अब आप सपा या बसपा सरकार को देखे तो सपा में घोषित तौर पर कई पॉवर सेंटर थे जबकि बसपा में मायावती ही मुख्य पॉवर सेंटर थी लेकिन अघोषित तौर पर कई लोग भी थे। सीएम योगी की सरकार में लोगों को मालूम है कि उन तक बात पहुंची तो कार्यवाई तय है।

विपक्ष क्यों चूका मौक़ा

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट बृजेश शुक्ला कहते हैं कि कोरोना के बाद यह उपचुनाव विपक्ष के लिए बड़ा मौक़ा था लेकिन पूरे उपचुनाव में विपक्ष कहीं नजर नहीं आया। सपा के खाते में उसकी सीट जो आई है वह भी स्थानीय, जातीय गणित और नेताओं की वजह से है नाकि पार्टी की किसी स्ट्रेटजी की वजह से है। जिस तरह की नाराजगी लोगों में थी विपक्ष उसे भुनाने में कामयाब नहीं हो सका। दरअसल, भाजपा को छोड़ जो विपक्ष के मुख्य नेता थे वह चुनाव में प्रचार के लिए उतरे ही नहीं। जिससे जनता में भी वह अपना मैसेज नहीं दे सके।

वोटिंग से पहले मायावती के बयान ने किया नुकसान

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट समीरात्मज मिश्रा कहते हैं कि उपचुनावों के बीच ही राज्यसभा चुनावों को लेकर वोटिंग से पहले बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने जिस तरह से एमएलसी चुनावों में भाजपा के साथ जाने का एलान किया उससे भी बसपा को नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। 11 साल बाद उपचुनावों में उतरी बसपा की तैयारियां भी पार्टी स्तर पर ऐसी नहीं कि वह कोई चुनाव जीतने के लिए लड़ रही हो। मायावती ने भी पूरे चुनावों से दूरी बनाये रखी।

इस चुनाव से कांग्रेस को मिला मैसेज

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट बृजेश शुक्ला कहते हैं कि प्रियंका गांधी यूपी में खूब एक्टिव रही। इसके बावजूद वह कार्यकर्ताओं और जमीन पर वह जोश नहीं भर सकी जो उन्हें चुनाव में जीत दिला सके। उन्होंने भी चुनावों से दूरी बनायीं। इस उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की दुर्दशा देख यही कहा जा सकता है कि यूपी की जनता गांधी परिवार को अब एक्सेप्ट नहीं करना चाहती है।

