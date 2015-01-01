पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की चेतावनी को लेकर अलर्ट:UP सरकार ने बढ़ाई सतर्कता, टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद; आज टोल प्लाजा फ्री करवाएंगे किसान संगठन

लखनऊ3 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश के सभी 130 टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस और पीएसी की तैनाती की गई है। किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए डीजीपी मुख्यालय ने निर्देश जारी किए हैं।
  • यूपी के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा और सतर्कता के निर्देश दिए गए हैं
  • प्रदेश के सभी 130 टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस और पीएसी की तैनाती की गई है

उत्तर प्रदेश में किसान संगठन के द्वारा टोल प्लाजा फ्री करवाने और चक्का जाम करने के ऐलान के बाद यूपी पुलिस अलर्ट है। DGP मुख्यालय ने प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के SP/SSP को पत्र लिखकर टोल प्लाजा पर पर्याप्त पुलिस बल तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। किसान संगठनों ने दिल्ली में केंद्र सरकार के प्रस्ताव को ठुकराने के साथ वार्ता विफल होने पर शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश समेत देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने का ऐलान किया है। राजधानी लखनऊ के दो टोल प्लाजा पर भारी पुलिस फोर्स तैनात की गई है।

यूपी के टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद
यूपी के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा और सतर्कता के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रदेश के सभी 130 टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस और PAC की तैनाती की गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश के पश्चमी जिलों में सतर्कता ज्यादा बढ़ाई गई है। सभी जिला कप्तानों को टोल प्लाजा की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। फायर ब्रिगेड, यूपी 112, खुफिया सभी को अलर्ट पर रहने के निर्देश हैं।

लखनऊ में टोल प्लाजा पर होगा प्रदर्शन, चक्का जाम
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनूप कुमार पांडे (उर्फ पुजारी) की अगुवाई में चक्का जाम होगा। भारतीय किसान यूनियन की ओर से टोल प्लाजा इटौंजा फ्री पर सुबह 11:30 से चक्का जाम कर अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए दखिना टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई है। लखनऊ-रायबरेली नेशनल हाईवे 30 के दखिना टोल प्लाजा पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात हैं। स्थानीय पुलिस बल के साथ पीएसी बल को भी तैनात किया गया हैं।

