प्रेम प्रसंग में आत्महत्या का प्रयास:प्रेमिका से बिछड़ने के डर से मेरठ कोतवाली में युवक ने रेता अपना गला, लहुलुहान हालत में पुलिस ने कराया भर्ती

मेरठ30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेरठ जिले में प्रेमिका से बिछड़ने के डर से युवक ने मेरठ कोतवाली में धारदार हथियार से गर्दन काटकर खुद को लहूलुहान कर लिया।
  • युवक और युवती के बीच लंबे समय से चल रहा था प्रेम प्रसंग
  • युवती के परिजनों ने युवक पर लगाया था अपहरण का आरोप

उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में प्रेमिका से अगल होने के डर से युवक ने मेरठ कोतवाली में धारदार हथियार से गर्दन काटकर खुद को लहूलुहान कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसे तुरंत निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। युवक की ओर से य कदम उठाए जाने के बाद युवती के परिजनों में भी हड़कंप मच गया। वह भी बेटी को बिना साथ लिए वहां से निकल गए। अस्पताल में युवक का उपचार चल रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार युवक सूरजकुंड का रहने वाला दीपक है। उसका कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मोरी पाडा में रहने वाली एक युवती से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा है। उन दोनों के बीच चल रहे प्रेम प्रसंग को परिजन पसंद नहीं कर रहे थे, इसी के चलते बीती 20 नवंबर को दोनों घर से फरार हो गए। युवती के परिजनों ने युवक के खिलाफ कोतवाली में अपहरण कर लिए जाने की तहरीर देकर मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया। पुलिस और युवती के परिजन युवक के परिजनों पर बरामदगी का दबाव बना रहे थे। सोमवार को युवक अपनी प्रेमिका को साथ लेकर कोतवाली पहुंचा।

युवती के परिजनों ने युवक पर बनाया छोड़ने का दबाव

इसी दौरान युवती के परिजन भी वहां पहुंच गए। युवती के परिजनों को सामने देखकर युवक ने उनका विरोध शुरू कर दिया। युवक का आरोप था कि पुलिस ने उस पर युवती के परिजनों के दबाव में आकर मुकदमा दर्ज कर दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया। इस दौरान युवती के परिजनों ने जब उसे जबरन अपनी ओर खींचने का प्रयास किया तो युवक ने अपनी गर्दन पर किसी धारदार वस्तु से वार कर खुद को लहुलूहान कर लिया।

लहूलुहान स्थिति में युवक जमीन पर गिर गया जिसे देखकर मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस और युवती के परिजनों के हा थ पांव फूल गए।इंस्पेक्टर कोतवाली आशुतोष कुमार ने घायल युवक को तत्काल एक ​​निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। युवती को पुलिस ने आशा ज्योति केंद्र भेज दिया है।

इस मामले में एसएसपी अजय साहनी का कहना है कि युवक पर नाबालिग का अपहरण करने का आरोप लगाते हुए परिजनों ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। सोमवार को पुलिस दोनों को बरामद कर कोर्ट में पेश करने की तैयारी कर रही थी। इसी ​दौरान युवक ने अपने गले पर कील से वार का खुद को घायल कर लिया। पुलिस आवश्यक कार्रवाई कर रही है।

