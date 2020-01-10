पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाहजहांपुर में रिश्ते हुए तार-तार:पुलिस ने चार दिन पहले हुए मर्डर का किया खुलासा, नहाते समय भाभी की वीडियो बनाता था देवर, सोते समय बड़े भाई ने गला रेत दिया

शाहजहांपुर11 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी को आला कत्ल के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा।
  • सिंधौली क्षेत्र के कटौल गांव में गुरुवार रात हुई थी युवक की हत्या
  • एक बेटे की मौत तो दूसरे बेटे की गिरफ्तार के बाद पिता सदमे में

उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में रिश्तों को कलंकित करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां सिंधौली पुलिस ने चार दिन पूर्व हुई एक युवक की हत्या का खुलासा किया है। हत्या करने वाला कोई दुश्मन नहीं बल्कि उसका बड़ा भाई है। मृतक अपनी भाभी के निजी पलों के वीडियो बनाकर उसे ब्लैकमेल करता था। वहीं, एक बेटे की हत्या और दूसरे को उसी के कत्ल के जुर्म में गिरफ्तार किए जाने के बाद पिता का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

सोते समय हुई थी युवक की हत्या

ये घटना थाना सिंधौली क्षेत्र के ग्राम कटौल की है। बीते गुरुवार रात गांव निवासी हरिवंश के बेटे अरविंदर की रात में सोते वक्त धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई थी। पिता की तहरीर के आधार पर पुलिस ने जांच को आगे बढ़ाते हुए परिवार वालों से भी पूछताछ की थी। इस दौरान पुलिस को हरिवंश के बड़े बेटे सुखविंदर पर शक हुआ तो उससे कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई। जिस पर वह टूट गया और उसने अपना जुर्म कबूल लिया। बताया कि, पत्नी का छोटे भाई से अवैध संबंध होने का शक था। छोटा भाई मेरी पत्नी की नहाते वक्त वीडियो क्लिप बनाता था। उसके बाद मेरी पत्नी को ब्लैकमेल करता था। इसी शक के आधार पर रात में सोते समय बांके से छोटे भाई हत्या कर दी।

आरोपी को भेजा गया जेल

वहीं, एसपी एस आनन्द ने बताया कि, अवैध संबंध के शक में बड़े भाई ने छोटे भाई की हत्या कर दी थी। हत्या करने वाले भाई को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

