पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Uttar Pradesh (UP) By Election 2020 Trends Comparison Update | Yogi Adityanath BJP Government V S Akhilesh Yadav V S Mayawati Party Congress

यूपी की 7 सीटों पर उपचुनाव:नहीं चले ब्राह्मणवाद और राम मंदिर जैसे मुद्दे, कम वोटिंग से भाजपा को बंधी उम्मीद

लखनऊ36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सातों सीटों पर औसतन 53.62% मत पड़े हैं, जो 2017 के मुकाबले 63.90% से करीब 10 फीसदी काफी कम है। राजनैतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि कम वोटिंग का मतलब होता है कि मतदाता कोई बदलाव नहीं चाहता है।
  • 2017 के मुकाबले करीब 10 फीसदी कम वोटिंग हुई
  • भाजपा ने पूरी ताकत झोंकी तो विपक्षी पार्टियों के शीर्ष नेता प्रचार से दूर रहे

उत्तर प्रदेश में आज 7 विधानसभा सीटों उपचुनाव का मतदान खत्म हो गया। सातों सीटों पर औसत 53.62% मत पड़े हैं, जो 2017 के मुकाबले 63.90% से करीब 10 फीसदी काफी कम है। राजनैतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि कम वोटिंग का मतलब होता है कि मतदाता कोई बदलाव नहीं चाहता है। हालांकि कभी-कभी सारे कयास धरे के धरे रह जाते हैं और कोई एक कैंडिडेट भारी मतों से जीत भी जाता है। फिलहाल इस चुनाव में राम मंदिर, ब्राह्मणवाद जैसे मुद्दे नहीं चले हैं। यूपी में उपचुनावों का ट्रेंड देखे तो उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट हमेशा सत्ता पक्ष के फेवर में ही रहा है।

कम वोटिंग से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा?

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार रतन मणि लाल कहते हैं कि आमतौर पर कम वोटिंग का मतलब होता है कि जनता बहुत ज्यादा बदलाव के मूड में नहीं है। हालांकि, यह कोई रूल नहीं है। क्योंकि कभी बम्पर वोटिंग होती है तो किसी पार्टी को लाने के लिए होती है। कम वोटिंग इसलिए भी उपचुनावों में होती है, क्योंकि जनता भी समझती है कि इससे सरकार पर बहुत फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा। हां... यह अलग बात है कि वह अपने स्थानीय विधायक से परेशान है तो उसे बदलने के लिए वोटिंग ज्यादा कर सकती है। यह बहुत कुछ लोकल मुद्दों पर निर्भर करता है।

विधानसभा सीटवोटिंग प्रतिशत (2017)वोटिंग प्रतिशत (2020)
घाटमपुर (कानपुर)61.9047.56
मल्हनी (जौनपुर)60.0455.60
बुलंदशहर सदर64.2749.77
टूंडला (फिरोजाबाद)69.6650
देवरिया सदर56.5348.48
बांगरमऊ (उन्नाव)59.8049.45
नौगावां सादात (अमरोहा)76.3257.60

भाजपा ने झोंकी पूरी ताकत तो विपक्ष क्यों दूर रहा?

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार रतन मणि लाल कहते हैं कि इस चुनाव में भाजपा ने उतना ही जोर लगाया है, जितना वह जनरल इलेक्शन में लगाती है। सीएम खुद हर सीट पर प्रचार करने पहुंचे। साथ ही अपने मंत्रियों को भी सीट वार प्रचार में झोंका। यही नहीं वर्चुअल सभाएं भी की। इसके विपरीत सपा-बसपा और कांग्रेस में मुख्य लीडरशिप चुनाव प्रचार में गई ही नहीं। दरअसल, इन उपचुनावों में किसी भी तरह से अगर भाजपा को नुकसान होता है तो यह विपक्ष के लिए 2022 चुनावों से पहले मोरल बूस्टर का काम करेगा।

साथ ही 2018 में गोरखपुर, फूलपुर और कैराना लोकसभा सीट हार कर सीएम योगी सबके निशाने पर आ चुके हैं, इसलिए वह कोई भी रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते हैं। वहीं, विपक्ष के लिए यह बड़ा मौका था जब उपचुनावों के भरोसे वह एकजुट हो सकती थी। लेकिन कांग्रेस-सपा और बसपा-सपा का अनुभव इतना खराब रहा है। बीते चुनावों में कि अब उसकी संभावना खत्म सी हो गयी है। दूसरा विपक्ष को यह भी डर था कि मुख्य नेता यदि प्रचार में गए और वह सीट हार गए तो कार्यकर्ताओं का मोरल डाउन होगा।

यूपी उपचुनावों में ब्राह्मणवाद भी नहीं चला

उपचुनावों से पहले यूपी सरकार के प्रति ब्राह्मणों की नाराजगी देखने को मिली थी। वरिष्ठ पत्रकार बृजेश शुक्ला कहते है कि ब्राह्मणों की नाराजगी चर्चा में रही जरूर लेकिन उपचुनावों में वोट प्रभावित नहीं कर पाए।जहां ब्राह्मण कैंडिडेट है, वहां ब्राह्मण को वोट किया गया है। लेकिन जहां ब्राह्मण कैंडिडेट नहीं है वहां भाजपा को ब्राह्मणों का वोट गया है। दरअसल, ब्राह्मण हमेशा ही सत्ता पक्ष के साथ रहा है। साथ ही विपक्ष की उपचुनावों में निष्क्रियता भी ब्राह्मणों के गुस्से को भुना नहीं पाई है।

राममंदिर का मुद्दा भी नहीं चला

CSDS (सेंटर फॉर द स्टडी ऑफ डेवलेपमेंट सोसाइटी) कानपुर के निदेशक प्रो. एके वर्मा का कहना है कि यह मैं बहुत पहले से कह रहा हूं कि यूपी की जनता काफी सेकुलर है। 2007 से देखिए उसने बसपा के बाद सपा को और फिर भाजपा को मौका दिया है। रही बात राममंदिर निर्माण की तो उपचुनावों में लोकल मुद्दे हावी होते हैं। सिक्योरिटी और विकास इन दो मुद्दों पर ही वोटर ज्यादा निकलता है। वहीं, नेताओं के बयानों को भी देखे तो मुख्य नेताओं ने भी इसका जिक्र नहीं किया है।

यूपी का कैसा ट्रेंड रहा है उपचुनावों का

इन 7 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों में अगर ट्रेंड की बात करें तो चुनाव आयोग की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर दिए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 2007 से 2019 के बीच 49 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुए हैं। जिसका ज्यादातर नतीजा सत्ता पक्ष के पक्ष में ही गया है।

2007 से 2012 के बीच हुए बसपा का दबदबा

  • विधानसभा उपचुनाव में बसपा भी चुनावों में उतरी। लेकिन, इससे पहले 2007 से 2012 के बीच 16 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुए। इसमें से बसपा 11 सीटों पर जीती। 2010 के बाद बसपा ने उपचुनाव नहीं लड़ने का फैसला किया था। ऐसे में 2 सीटों पर उसने चुनाव नहीं लड़ा था। 2010 में 3 जून 2010 में डुमरिया गंज में हुए उपचुनाव में आखिरी बार बसपा उपचुनाव में उतरी थी। उसने इस सीट को 2007 में भी जीता था और 2010 में भी अपनी बादशाहत बरकरार रखी। जबकि 2010 में 20 नवंबर 2010 को 2 सीटों पर (लखीमपुर और निधौली कलां) बसपा नहीं उतरी थी। यह सीट सपा विधायकों द्वारा खाली हुई थी। जिस पर उपचुनाव में सपा ने बाजी मारी थी।

2012 से 2017 के बीच सपा ने बाजी मारी

  • 2012 से 2017 के बीच 22 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुए। 2012 में सपा ने इनमें से 6 सीट जीती थी, लेकिन अलग अलग समय पर हुए उपचुनावों में सपा ने 15 सीटों पर कब्जा जमाया। 2012 से 2017 के बीच सपा सरकार थी।

2017 से 2019 के बीच हुए विधानसभा उपचुनाव

  • उप्र में भाजपा सरकार आने के बाद 2018 में पहला उपचुनाव नूरपुर सीट पर हुआ। इसमें पूरा विपक्ष एक जुट हो गया। सभी विपक्षी दलों ने सपा प्रत्याशी का समर्थन किया। यह सीट भाजपा के हाथ से निकल गई। लेकिन 2019 लोकसभा चुनावों के बाद खाली हुई 11 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों में एक बार फिर पुराना ट्रेंड देखने को मिला। 11 में से 7 सीट पर भाजपा को जीत मिली।
पार्टीकितनी सीट जीती
भाजपा09
सपा24
कांग्रेस02
बसपा11
अपना दल01
तृणमूल कांग्रेस01
निर्दल01
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें