यूपी विधानसभा उपचुनाव मतदान LIVE:7 सीटों पर 88 कैंडिडेट्स की किस्मत का फैसला आज, 2017 में 6 पर भाजपा, 1 पर सपा का कब्जा था

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • तीन नवंबर को यूपी की सात सीटों पर हुए थे उपचुनाव
  • सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
  • एग्जिट पोल में भाजपा को 5 से 6 और सपा को एक से दो सीट मिलने के आसार

उत्तर प्रदेश की सात सीटों पर तीन नवंबर को हुए उपचुनाव का आज परिणाम आएगा। कोरोनावायरस के चलते इस बार नतीजे आने में थोड़ी देर जरूर हो सकती है। लेकिन दोपहर बाद तक स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी। इसी के साथ 88 कैंडिडेट्स की किस्मत का फैसला होगा। सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। जिसके लिए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पुख्ता कर ली गयी है।

बता दें कि, इन 7 सीटों पर कुल 53.62% मतदान हुआ था, जबकि 2017 में इन्ही 7 सीटों पर 63.90% वोटिंग हुई थी। यानि 2017 के मुकाबले इस उपचुनाव में लगभग 12.63 फीसद कम वोट पड़े हैं। 2017 में इन 7 सीटों में से 6 पर भाजपा का कब्जा था, जबकि 1 सीट सपा के खाते में गयी थी। हालांकि इस बार एग्जिट पोल कहानी कुछ ही कह रहे हैं। भाजपा को दो सीटों का नुकसान हो सकता है।

सबसे अधिक बुलंदशहर सदर सीट पर उम्मीदवार

विधानसभा सीटकहां से कितने उम्मीदवार
घाटमपुर (कानपुर)06
मल्हनी (जौनपुर)16
बुलंदशहर सदर18
टूंडला (फिरोजाबाद)10
देवरिया सदर14
बांगरमऊ (उन्नाव)10
नौगावां सादात (अमरोहा)14

बदलाव की बयार नहीं बही

7 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव को जहां भाजपा ने आम चुनावों की तरह लड़ा तो वहीं, विपक्ष केवल प्रदेश स्तर और स्थानीय नेताओं के भरोसे रहा। हालांकि जानकर इसके कई अलग कारण गिनाते हैं। लेकिन जानकार यह भी मानते हैं कि इस उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट में सीएम योगी के कामकाज का रिपोर्ट कार्ड भी शामिल होगा। हालांकि मतदान प्रतिशत देख कर यही कहा जा सकता है कि बदलाव की लहर नहीं दिखी है।

पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार कितनी हुई वोटिंग?

विधानसभा सीटवोटिंग प्रतिशत (2017)वोटिंग प्रतिशत (2020)
घाटमपुर (कानपुर)61.90%47.56%
मल्हनी (जौनपुर)60.04%55.60%
बुलंदशहर सदर64.27%49.77%
टूंडला (फिरोजाबाद)69.66%50%
देवरिया सदर56.53%48.48%
बांगरमऊ (उन्नाव)59.80%49.45%
नौगावां सादात (अमरोहा)76.32%57.60%

इन दो सीट पर रहेगी सबकी नजर

उपचुनाव 7 सीटों पर हुए हैं। लेकिन जौनपुर की मल्हनी और उन्नाव की बांगरमऊ सीट पर सबकी नजर है। दरअसल, जौनपुर की मल्हनी सीट इसलिए खास है, क्योंकि वहां सपा के विधायक पारसनाथ यादव के आकस्मिक मौत के बाद खाली हुई है। जिस पर सपा ने उनके बेटे लकी यादव को उतारा था। लेकिन यहां लड़ाई भाजपा से नहीं बाहुबली धनंजय सिंह से है। इसलिए यह सीट खास हो गयी है। जबकि उन्नाव की बांगरमऊ सीट पर पहली बार 2017 में कुलदीप सेंगर ने भाजपा का झंडा लहराया था। लेकिन रेप केस में दोषी सिद्ध होने पर उनकी विधायकी चली गयी है और भाजपा ने टिकट बंटवारे में भी परिवार से दूरी बना ली है। सेंगर समर्थक भाजपा से नाराज भी हैं, ऐसे में सब यही जानना चाहते हैं कि इस सीट से कौन जीतेगा?

कौन था विधायक, कितनी सीट थी किसके पास?

विधानसभा सीटकौन था विधायक
घाटमपुर (कानपुर)कमल रानी वरुण (भाजपा)
मल्हनी (जौनपुर)पारस नाथ यादव (सपा)
बुलंदशहर सदरवीरेंद्र सिरोही (भाजपा)
टूंडला (फिरोजाबाद)प्रोफेसर एसपी सिंह बघेल (भाजपा)
देवरिया सदरजन्मेजय सिंह (भाजपा)
बांगरमऊ (उन्नाव)कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (भाजपा से अब निष्कासित)
नौगावां सादात (अमरोहा)चेतन चौहान (भाजपा)

क्या कहते हैं एग्जिट पोल?

इंडिया टुडे-एक्सिस माई इंडिया एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक भाजपा एक बार फिर दमदार वापसी कर रही है। पोल के मुताबिक भाजपा 5 से 6 सीट जीतने में कामयाब होगी। जबकि सपा 1 से 2 सीट जीत सकती है। यही नहीं एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक भाजपा को 37% वोट और सपा को 27% वोट मिलने का अनुमान है। जबकि बसपा को भी 20% वोट और कांग्रेस को 8% वोट मिलने की उम्मीद बताई जा रही है।

