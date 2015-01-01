पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव की तैयारी:रामलला दरबार में दीया जलाकर योगी करेंगे दीपोत्सव का शुभारंभ, राम की पैड़ी पर दिखेगा त्रेतायुग जैसा नजारा

अयोध्या4 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो अयोध्या में राम की पैड़ी की है। यहां घाट पर दिये की मार्किंग कर राम मंदिर का मॉडल बनाया गया है।
  • दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम को लेकर वालंटियर्स ने दीये की मार्किंग का काम पूरा किया
  • सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कड़े इंतजाम, ड्रोन कमरे से हो रही निगरानी

कोरोना संकट के बीच शुक्रवार को अयोध्या में वर्चुअल दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। वैसे तो योगी सरकार ने प्रदेश की सत्ता में आने के बाद दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत की थी, लेकिन यह पहला मौका है जब जन्मभूमि पर भगवान राम के मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू होने के बाद दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। इस बार योगी सरकार अपने पुराने 4 लाख से अधिक दीये जलाने के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ने के लिए 5.51 लाख दीये प्रज्जवलित करेगी।

राम की पैड़ी पर 24 घाटों पर गुरुवार को दीपों की मार्किंग कर ली गई है। इस काम में 10 हजार स्वयंसेवक जुटे हैं। अवध यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी प्रो. रविशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि स्वयं सेवकों का रैंडम कोविड टेस्ट भी करवाया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रामलला के सामने घी का पहला दीया जलाकर दीपोत्सव का शुभारंभ करेंगे।

अयोध्या के राम की पैड़ी पर दीये की मार्किंग करते वॉलेंटियर्स।
दीपोत्सव को लेकर अयोध्यावासियों में उत्साह है। आस-पड़ोस जिलों के लोग भी अयोध्या पहुंच रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोना संकट के चलते दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम में सिर्फ आमंत्रित लोगों को ही प्रवेश की अनुमति है। ऐसे में लोग हनुमानगढ़ी, रामलला दरबार व अन्य मंदिरों के दर्शन कर वापस लौट जा रहे हैं।

राम की पैड़ी पर दीये की मार्किंग के लिए 10 हजार वॉलेंटियर्स लगाए गए हैं।
शुक्रवार को दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत दोपहर से हो जाएगी। साकेत महाविद्यालय से रामायण के 11 प्रसंगों पर आधारित झांकी निकाली जाएगी जिसमें बजरंगबली द्वारा दानवों के दहन व महिला सशक्तिकरण पर आधारित अहिल्या उद्धार की झांकी आकर्षण का केंद्र रहेगी। झांकी शहर भ्रमण करते हुए रामकथा पार्क तक जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल दोपहर बाद अयोध्या पहुंचेंगी। उनका हेलीकॉप्टर एयरपोर्ट पर उतरेगा। सबसे पहले सीएम, राज्यपाल के साथ रामलला का दर्शन करेंगे। उनके सामने घी का पहला दीया जलाएंगे।

दीपोत्सव को लेकर साधु संतों में उत्साह है।
सीएम राम जन्मभूमि परिसर से राम कथा पार्क जाएंगे। राम कथा पार्क में भगवान श्रीराम माता सीता के स्वरूप का स्वागत करेंगे। यहीं राम का राज्य अभिषेक होगा। सूरज ढलने के साथ ही सीएम योगी राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल सरयू आरती घाट पहुंचेगी। यहां मां सरयू की आरती होगी। आरती के बाद राम की पैड़ी पर दीपोत्सव का शुभारंभ होगा। सीएम रात्रि विश्राम सर्किट हाउस में करेंगे। अगली सुबह वे दिवाली पर्व पर गोरखपुर जाएंगे।

राम की पैड़ी घाट पर आकर्षक रंगोली सजाई जा रही है।
डीआईजी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम को सकुशल संपन्न कराने के लिए जनपद अयोध्या क्षेत्र में क्षेत्राधिकारी अयोध्या राजेश राय टीम द्वारा ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया जा रहा है। धनतेरस के कारण बाजारों में भीड़ होने के कारण जनपद के सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में अधिकारियों द्वारा मय पुलिस बल के रूट मार्च कर आमजन को सुरक्षा का एहसास कराया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को अयोध्या सील रहेगी।

अयोध्या के चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम हैं।
बजरंगबली की भूमिका में एक राम भक्त।
राम की पैड़ी पर दीये की मार्किंग की गई।
दीये से रामायण के प्रसंगों को दर्शाया गया।
राम की पैड़ी पर राम मंदिर का मॉडल दीये से बनाया गया।
राम की पैड़ी पर अविरल सरयू की धारा।
अयोध्या-गोंडा रेलवे ओवरब्रिज को सजाया गया।
अयोध्या शहर को रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से सजाया गया है।
राम की पैड़ी घाट की भव्य लाइटिंग की गई है।
अयोध्या में राम की पैड़ी का ड्रोन कैमरे से लिया गया दृश्य।
