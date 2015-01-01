पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कवायद:कैबिनेट में पारित हो सकता है कानून; चार दिन पहले भेजा गया था प्रस्ताव, शादी से एक महीने पहले DM को देना होगा प्रार्थना पत्र

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
यूपी में बढ़ते लव जिहाद के मामलों को लेकर सरकार आज कैबिनेट में प्रस्ताव ला सकती है। सीएम ने विधि विभाग से इसको लेकर प्रस्ताव मांगा था।
  • गैर जमानती धाराओं में केस दर्ज होगा और दोषी पाए जाने पर 5 साल की सख्त सजा होगी
  • तीन बार ड्राफ्ट में किया गया बदलाव, आखिरी बदलाव में जोड़ा गया सजा का प्रावधान

उत्तर प्रदेश में भी लव जिहाद को रोकने के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने की कवायद में सरकार जुटी हुई है। आज मंगलवार को साढ़े चार बजे होने वाली कैबिनेट में लव जिहाद समेत कई प्रस्ताव पास किया जा सकता हैं। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को गृह विभाग ने न्याय व विधि विभाग को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया था। प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक, गैर जमानती धाराओं में केस दर्ज होगा और दोषी पाए जाने पर 5 साल की सख्त सजा होगी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कानपुर, बागपत, मेरठ समेत यूपी के कई शहरों में लगातार हो रही लव जिहाद की घटनाओं के बाद गृह विभाग से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। इस ड्राफ्ट को रिव्यू के बाद कैबिनेट में आज पेश किया जा सकता है।

यूपी के लॉ कमीशन के चीफ आदित्य नाथ मित्तल ने बताया कि भारतीय संविधान ने धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता दी है, लेकिन कुछ एजेंसियां इसका गलत इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। वे धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए लोगों को शादी, नौकरी और लाइफ स्टाइल का लालच देती हैं। हमने इस मसले पर 2019 में ही ड्राफ्ट सौंप दिया था। इसमें अब तक तीन बार बदलाव किए गए हैं। आखिरी बदलाव में हमने सजा का प्रावधान जोड़ा है।

धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए की जा रही शादियां भी दायरे में

ड्राफ्ट के मुताबिक, शादी के लिए गलत नीयत से धर्म परिवर्तन या धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए की जा रही शादियां भी धर्मांतरण कानून के तहत आएंगी। अगर कोई किसी को धर्म परिवर्तन करने के लिए मानसिक और शारीरिक प्रताड़ना देता है, तो वो भी इस नए कानून के दायरे में आएगा। धर्मांतरण के मामले में अगर माता-पिता, भाई-बहन या अन्य ब्लड रिलेशन कोई शिकायत करता है तो उनकी शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की शुरुआत की जा सकती है। धर्मांतरण के लिए दोषी पाए जाने पर एक साल से लेकर पांच साल तक की सजा दी जा सकती है।

एक महीने पहले DM को देनी होगी एप्लीकेशन
ड्राफ्ट के मुताबिक, लव जिहाद जैसे मामलों में सहयोग करने वालों को भी मुख्य आरोपी बनाया जाएगा और दोषी पाए जाने पर सजा होगी। शादी के लिए धर्मांतरण कराने वालों को भी सजा का प्रावधान है। अगर कोई अपनी मर्जी से शादी के लिए धर्म बदलना चाहता है तो उसे एक महीने पहले कलेक्टर को एप्लीकेशन देनी होगी। यह आवेदन अनिवार्य होगा।

हाईकोर्ट ने सोमवार को दिया था अहम फैसला

उत्तरप्रदेश में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाने की योगी सरकार की कोशिशों को झटका लगा है। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने धर्म बदलकर शादी करने के एक मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान कहा कि किसी को भी अपनी पसंद के व्यक्ति के साथ रहने का अधिकार है, चाहे वह किसी भी धर्म को मानने वाला हो। यह उसकी व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता का मूल तत्व है। दो लोग अगर राजी-खुशी से एक साथ रह रहे हैं तो इस पर किसी को आपत्ति लेने का हक नहीं है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले के साथ ही योगी सरकार के लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने की तैयारियों को झटका लग सकता है।

यह आदेश जस्टिस पंकज नकवी और जस्टिस विवेक अग्रवाल की बेंच ने कुशीनगर के सलामत अंसारी और प्रियंका खरवार उर्फ ​​आलिया की याचिका पर दिया है।

