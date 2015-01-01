पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Yogi Adityanath News; Up Cm Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To 1438 Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineers

धनतेरस पर नौकरी की सौगात:सिंचाई व जल संसाधन विभाग को मिले 1438 नए जूनियर इंजीनियर, सीएम योगी ने दी मनचाही पोस्टिंग और नियुक्ति

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार भर्तियों में पारदर्शी चयन प्रक्रिया के लिए कटिबद्ध है। मुख्यमंत्री ने चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी।
  • सीएम योगी बोले- योग्यता ही है यूपी में नौकरी का एक मात्र मानक
  • सभी को मिली मनचाही तैनाती, मुख्यमंत्री के हाथों नियुक्ति पत्र पाकर खिले अभ्यर्थियों के चेहरे

योगी सरकार ने गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर्व पर उत्तर प्रदेश के करीब डेढ़ हजार युवाओं को बड़ी सौगात दी है। सीएम योगी ने आज सिंचाई व जल संसाधन विभाग में नवचयनित 1,438 नए जूनियर इंजीनियरों को नियुक्ति पत्र दिया। इसके साथ ही उन्हें मनचाही तैनाती का भी तोहफा मिला है। इस खास मौके पर सीएम योगी ने कहा कि, उत्तर प्रदेश में जुगाड़ नहीं योग्यता ही चयन का मानक है। आज जो युवा नौकरियां पा रहे हैं, वह योग्य हैं। समर्थ हैं और इस योग्यता और सामर्थ्य का लाभ प्रदेश को मिलेगा।

राजधानी लखनऊ के 5 कालिदास मार्ग स्थित अपने आवास पर सीएम ने 5 नवचयनित अवर अभियंताओं को अपने हाथों से नियुक्ति और पदस्थापना पत्र सौंपा है। वहीं, विभिन्न जनपदों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जुड़े चयनित अभ्यर्थियों ने वर्चुअल तरीके से नियुक्ति पत्र प्राप्त किया।

सीएम ने नए इंजीनियरों को उनकी जिम्मेदारी का कराया एहसास

मुख्यमंत्री ने दशकों से लंबित बाणसागर परियोजना के पूरा होने तथा बाढ़ राहत कार्यों का उदाहरण देते हुए पिछले पौने चार वर्ष में सिंचाई एवं जल संसाधन विभाग में जिस लगन और ईमानदारी के साथ काम किया है, वह अन्य विभागों के लिए अनुकरणीय है। उन्होंने नवचयनित अवर अभियंताओं को उनकी महती जिम्मेदारी का आभास भी कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि आज नियुक्ति पा रहे अवर अभियंताओं से विभाग को एक नई जनशक्ति प्राप्त होगी और विभाग जनता व कृषकों के प्रति अपने दायित्व को और अधिक तत्परता से पूर्ण कर सकेगा।

जल शक्ति मंत्री ने भर्तियों का दिया विवरण

इससे पहले, जलशक्ति मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि सिंचाई एवं जल संसाधन विभाग में एक लम्बे अर्से से अवर अभियंताओं की भर्ती न हो पाने एवं कार्मिकों के लगातार सेवानिवृत्त होते जाने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में जूनियर इंजीनियरों की कमी हो गई थी। विभाग के कार्य प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा 1438 जूनियर इंजीनियरों का चयन किया गया। इसके पूर्व पिछले वर्ष 394 सहायक अभियंताओं और 149 सहायक अभियन्ता (यांत्रिक) की भर्ती भी विभाग में लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा की गई थी। महिला सशक्तीकरण अभियान को सार्थकता देते हुए दिसम्बर 2018 में 73 महिला जूनियर इंजीनियरों की विशेष भर्ती भी विभाग में की गई।

