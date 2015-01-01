पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार की सख्ती:कोरोना महामारी के बीच यूपी सरकार ने लागू किया एस्मा, अगले 6 महीने तक हड़ताल नहीं कर सकेंगे कर्मचारी

लखनऊ17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना महामारी के बीच यूपी सरकार ने राज्य में एस्मा लागू कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही अब कर्मचारी अगले छह महीने तक किसी तरह की हड़ताल नहीं कर सकेंगे। -फाइल फोटो।
  • एस्मा भारतीय संसद द्वारा पारित अधिनियम है जिसे 1968 में लागू किया गया था
  • संकट की घड़ी में कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल को रोकने के लिए बना था यह कानून

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान सरकारी मशीनरी को सुचारु रखने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने राज्य में बुधवार को एस्मा कानून लागू कर दिया है। इस कानून के लागू हो जाने के बाद राज्य में अति आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे कर्मचारी छुट्टी एवं हड़ताल पर नहीं जा सकेंगे। सभी अति आवश्यक कर्मचारियों को सरकार के निर्देशों का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। जो कर्मचारी आदेशों का उल्लंघन करेंगे उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

अपर मुख्य सचिव नियुक्ति एवं कार्मिक मुकुल सिंघल ने बुधवार ने विरोध-प्रदर्शनों पर पूरी तरह से रोक के लिए अत्यावश्यक सेवाओं का अनुरक्षण अधिनियम, 1966 के अंतर्गत प्राप्त शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए हड़ताल पर रोक लगाई है। एस्मा भारतीय संसद द्वारा पारित अधिनियम है, जिसे 1968 में लागू किया गया था। संकट की घड़ी में कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल को रोकने के लिए यह कानून बनाया गया था। एस्मा लागू करने से पहले इससे प्रभावित होने वाले कर्मचारियों को समाचार पत्रों या अन्य माध्यमों से सूचित किया जाता है।

क्यों लगाया जाता है एस्मा

किसी राज्य सरकार या केंद्र सरकार द्वारा यह कानून अधिकतम छह माह के लिए लगाया जा सकता है। इस कानून के लागू होने के बाद यदि कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर जाते हैं तो उनका य​ह कदम अवैध और दंडनीय की श्रेणी में आता है। एस्मा कानून का उल्लंघन कर हड़ताल पर जाने वाले किसी भी कर्मचारी को बिना वारंट गिरफ्तार किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजदयू ने आखिरी वक्त पर व्हिप जारी कर तेजस्वी का खेल बिगाड़ा, भाजपा को पहली बार स्पीकर की कुर्सी मिली - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें