  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Yogi Adityanath Govt Action Update; Atik Ahmed Houses Demolished By Bulldozers In Prayagraj, Raids In Mukhtar Ansari Close Aide In Lucknow

यूपी में बाहुबलियों पर शिकंजा:प्रयागराज में 4 बुल्डोजर लगाकर घर को ढहाया जा रहा; लखनऊ में मुख्तार अंसारी के गुर्गों के ठिकानों पर चल रही छापेमारी

प्रयागराजएक घंटा पहले
प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण के मुताबिक यह मकान स्वीकृत नक्शे से इतर बनाया गया था। पूरा मकान अवैध है।
  • अब तक अतीक अहमद के 11 मकानों को ध्वस्त किया जा चुका, यह 12वां था
  • लखनऊ में सोमवार को मुख्तार अंसारी का खास गुर्गा गिरफ्तार, आज भी चल रही छापेमारी

उत्तर प्रदेश में बाहुबलियों पर कार्रवाई जारी है। मंगलवार को एक तरफ जहां प्रयागराज में बाहुबली पूर्व विधायक अतीक अहमद के चकिया स्थित घर को चार बुल्डोजर लगाकर ढहाया जा रहा है। अब तक अतीक अहमद के शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में स्थित करीब 11 मकानों ध्वस्त किया गया है और 10 संपत्तियों को जब्त किया गया है। अतीक अहमद की बाहरी जिलों एवं प्रदेशों में भी अचल संपत्तियों की तलाश पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से जारी है। दूसरी तरफ लखनऊ में मुख्तार अंसारी के गुर्गों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है।

ध्वस्तीकरण से पहले सामानों को जब्त किया गया।
ध्वस्तीकरण से पहले सामानों को जब्त किया गया।

वीडियोग्राफी में चल रही ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई

मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 2 बजे प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारी पुलिस फोर्स और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ अतीक अहमद के चकिया स्थित आवास पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद चकिया स्थित आवास के अवैध हिस्से को ढहाए जाने की कार्रवाई शुरू हुई। पूरी कार्रवाई की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जा रही है।

दोपहर दो बजे शुरू हुई कार्रवाई।
दोपहर दो बजे शुरू हुई कार्रवाई।

यह आवास लगभग 3000 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में बना है। आवास को गिराने के लिए चार जेसीबी लगाई गई है। पुलिस फोर्स और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण की ओर से यह कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पीडीए के जोनल अधिकारी सत शुक्ला ने बताया कि पूरा आवास अवैध निर्मित है। इसलिए पूरे आवास को गिराने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आवास में दर्जनों कमरे बने होने की बात कही जा रही है।

मकान को ढहाते कर्मी।
मकान को ढहाते कर्मी।

एक दिन पहले मुख्तार का खास गुर्गा का गिरफ्तार

उधर, वाराणसी जोन और लखनऊ में बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी के गिरोह पर पुलिस लगातार शिकंजा कस रही है। सूत्रों की मानें तो पुलिस की टीमें लगातार लखनऊ में मुख्तार के गुर्गों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। एक दिन पहले सोमवार को लखनऊ में हुसैनगंज पुलिस ने मुख्तार के खास गुर्गे अतीक अहमद को पकड़ा है। अतीक पर आलमबाग निवासी नरेंद्र से वसूली का आरोप है।

