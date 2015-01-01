पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

यूपी उपचुनाव:यूपी उपचुनाव बीजेपी को 6 और सपा एक: जीत के बाद सीएम योगी बोले- "मोदी है तो मुमकिन है यह साबित हुआ

लखनऊ14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लखनऊ स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में जीत का जश्न मनाते सीएम योगी व अन्य नेतागण।
  • यूपी उपचुनाव बीजेपी को 6 और सपा एक: जीत के बाद सीएम योगी बोले- "मोदी है तो मुमकिन है यह साबित हुआ

उत्तर प्रदेश में 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा ने 6 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। जौन की मल्हनी सीट पर सपा ने कब्जा जमाया है। इस मौके पर भाजपा मुख्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढोल नगाड़े बजाकर जश्न मनाया। इस खुशी में शामिल होने के लिए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ भी पहुंचे। बिहार व यूपी के चुनाव परिणामों पर सीएम ने कहा कि एक बार फिर जनता ने साबित कर दिया कि मोदी हैं तो मुमकिन है। भाजपा ने आज पीएम मोदी के मार्गदर्शन और प्रेरणा से और अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा के नेतृत्व में पूरे देश के अंदर जो प्रदर्शन किया है, मैं इसके लिए पीएम मोदी का अभिनंदन करता हूं।

उपचुनाव में शानदार प्रदर्शन पर के बाद सीएम योगी और स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह, संगठन मंत्री सुनील बंसल भी साथ डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा,केशव मौर्य मौजूद रहे।

सीएम योगी ने पार्टी कार्यालय में मीडिया को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि, पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में पूरे देश में जो प्रदर्शन किया उसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी का,राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। बिहार के सारे कयासों को दूर करते हुए आए नतीजों से साबित कर दिया कि मोदी है तो मुमकिन है। यह बिहार की जनता ने साबित कर दिया। उत्तर प्रदेश में सरकार और संगठन मिलकर एक टीम भाव के साथ काम हो रहा है। कोविड:-19 के बावजूद सरकार के स्तर पर किये गए प्रयासों और संगठन के सेवा भाव का नतीजा आज उपचुनाव में आए परिणाम सामने आया है। सीएम योगी ने कहा बीजेपी ने अपने 2017 के इतिहास को दोहराया है। इन चुनाव के नतीजों ने साबित कर दिया कि बीजेपी निरंतर यही प्रदर्शन करेगी। लोकतंत्र पूर्णतया संबंत प्राप्त हुआ है। सीएम योगी ने कहा कि, पार्टी ने जिस पदाधिकारी को जहाँ लगाया वही वो लगा रहा। प्रदेश और देश जो परिणाम आया है का श्रेय मे देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को देता हूं।

यह जीत कार्यकर्ताओं को समर्पित: प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह कहा कि,कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत रंग लाई है। सीएम योगी,पीएम मोदी की लोकप्रियता है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने दिल से काम किया है। कार्यकर्ता पार्टी को समर्पित हैं। ‘कोरोना काल में सरकार ने अच्छा काम किया’। बिना रुके लगातार किया किया है। सीएम ने गांव गरीब की चिंता की है। बिहार और यूपी में जीत की बधाई दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां-जहां मोदी पहुंचे उनमें से 58% सीटों पर NDA आगे, जहां राहुल गए उनमें 70% पर महागठबंधन पीछे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें