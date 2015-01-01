पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  UP Pratapgarh Crime News Updates: Youth Beaten By People Over Molestation Videos Goes Viral In Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh

प्रतापगढ़ की घटना:छेड़खानी के आरोप में महिलाओं ने झाड़ू और लात-घूंसों से मनचले को सिखाया सबक, पुलिस बोली- नशे में था आरोपी

प्रतापगढ़एक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो प्रतापगढ़ की है। युवक की पिटाई का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल।
  • जेठवारा थाना क्षेत्र के नौबस्ता बाजार का मामला, पुलिस को नहीं मिली तहरीर

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले में एक युवक की पिटाई का वीडियो सामने आया है। आरोप है कि युवक ने किसी युवती के साथ छेड़खानी की थी। जिसके विरोध में भीड़ ने उसकी पिटाई कर दी। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लिया। लेकिन अभी इस प्रकरण में कोई तहरीर नहीं दी गई है।

यह है पूरा मामला

यह पूरा मामला जेठवारा थाना क्षेत्र के नौबस्ता बाजार का है। छोटी दिवाली पर शुक्रवार की शाम नौबस्ता बाजार में काफी भीड़ थी। तभी दो युवक अचानक बाजार में एक दूसरे पर हमला करने लगे। महिलाओं ने आरोपी को घेर लिया। छेड़खानी का आरोप लगाते हुए महिलाओं ने सरेबाजार युवक को झाड़ू और लात-घूंसों से जमकर पीटा। यह देख मौके पर भीड़ जुट गई। भीड़ ने आरोपी युवक को पीटा। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को भीड़ से निकालकर अपनी अभिरक्षा में लिया। इसके बाद उसे थाने लाकर पूछताछ की। अभी तक इस प्रकरण में कोई तहरीर नहीं मिलने के कारण पुलिस ने कोई कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

छेड़खानी की घटना नहीं

थाना अध्यक्ष संजय पांडेय ने बताया कि दोनों युवक साथ में ही थे। शराब के नशे में धुत होने के चलते आपस मे लड़ाई कर रहे थे। इसको लेकर जनता ने भी इनकी पिटाई कर दी। जांच में छेड़खानी जैसी कोई बात सामने नहीं आई है।

