रायबरेली में मारपीट:जमीनी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष: युवक की मौत, कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल

रायबरेली31 मिनट पहले
दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष के दौरान एक युवक की जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।
  • घायल की इलाज के दौरान अस्पताल में हो गई मौत
  • दोनों पक्षों के बीच दीवार खड़ी करने को लेकर था विवाद

उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली जिले में रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष के दौरान एक युवक की जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गयी जिसमें दोनों तरफ से लगभग एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गये। जिसके बाद मृतक के परिजनों का पारा सातवें आसमान पर चढ़ गया।पुलिस की कार्यवाही से असंतुष्ट परिजनों ने करहिया चौकी इंचार्ज पर एकतरफा कार्यवाही किये जाने का आरोप लगाने लगे। बुधवार को सलोन कोतवाली क्षेत्र के करहिया चौकी अंतर्गत ठकुराइन का पुरवा मजरे जौदहा निवासी विजय कुमार व पड़ोसी कुल्ले के बीच रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई।जिसमें गम्भीर रूप से घायल पंकज (17) की जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गयी।एक दिन पूर्व मंगलवार को पंकज अपने मामा जिया लाल निवासी ठकुराइन का पुरवा मजरे जौदहा आलू की खेती में मदद करने के लिये गया था।

दीवार खड़ी करने को लेकर था विवाद
बताया जा रहा है कि बुधवार को पड़ोसी कुल्ले रास्ते में अपनी दीवार खड़ी करने लगा। तभी विजय कुमार पुत्र जिया लाल ने रास्ते मे दीवार खड़ी करने का विरोध किया। तभी पहले से हमलावर कुल्ले के सहयोगी रामराज अपने एक दर्जन साथियों के साथ लाठी डंडो व फावड़ा से हमला बोल दिया।जिसमें दोनों पक्षों से लगभग एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गये।

ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर एम्बुलेंस से घायलों को सलोन पीएचसी लाया गया।जंहा गम्भीर रूप से घायल पंकज को जिला अस्पताल रिफर कर दिया गया।जब कि घायल आदर्श कुमार, निर्मला, विजय कुमार, पुत्तनलाल, शिवा, मनोज, जितेंद्र, राजमोहन, रामेश्वर, इंद्रजीत, रामराज आदि लोगो को इलाज के बाद सलोन कोतवाली लाया गया। एसपी श्लोक कुमार ने बताया कि घटना की विस्तृत जांच की जायेगी।जो लोग इस मामले में दोषी होंगे चाहे वह पुलिस का ही व्यक्ति क्यो न हो उस पर कार्यवाही की जायेगी।

