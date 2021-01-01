पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायरस पर वार:वाराणसी में कल 13 केंद्रों पर 4100 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगेगा टीका, पांच फरवरी से शुरू होगा दूसरा चरण

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
18,000 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सूची पहले चरण के लिए बनी थी। टीकाकरण की रफ्तार धीमे होने से DM ने नाराजगी भी जताई थी।
18,000 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सूची पहले चरण के लिए बनी थी। टीकाकरण की रफ्तार धीमे होने से DM ने नाराजगी भी जताई थी।
  • सूची 13,252 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की बनाई गयी थी
  • चार सत्रों में 7706 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को ही टीका लग पाया है

कोरोना के टीकाकरण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गुरुवार को होने वाले पांचवें चरण की तैयारियों को पूरा कर लिया है। गुरुवार को 13 केंद्रों पर 4100 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। आज सभी केंद्रों तक वैक्सीन पहुंच जाएगी। सभी केंद्रों के लिए 37 सत्र बनाए गए हैं। नोडल अधिकारी केंद्रों पर नजर रखेंगे।

दूसरे चरण में पुलिसकर्मी, नगर निगम कर्मी, आशा कार्यकत्रियां रहेंगी

DM कौशल राज शर्मा ने सभी तैयारियों को CMO को पूर्ण करने को कहा है। आज शाम तक सभी को मैसेज भेज दिया जाए। वहीं पांच फरवरी से दूसरे चरण के पहले सत्र की सूची कोविन पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर दिया जाए। फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों की सूची जिन विभागों ने उपलब्ध नहीं कराया है। वो जल्द विभाग की सूची दें।

वहीं 10 महीने बाद आज से 13 कोविड अस्पताल बंद हो जाएंगे। यहां आज से सामान्य ओपीडी शुरू हो जाएगी। जिले में कुल 21922 केस में 21476 को स्वस्थ होकर घर जा चुके हैं। 377 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

