पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:वाराणसी के अधिवक्ता ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को डाक से PIL भेजी, दिल्ली बार्डर पर रास्ते खुलवाने की मांग

वाराणसीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिवक्ता कमलेश चन्द्र त्रिपाठी रजिस्टर्ड डाक की रसीद दिखाते हुए। 
  • आंदोलनकारियों पर पानी की बौछार कर जाम खुलवाने की मांग
  • अनुछेद 32 के तहत परमादेश जारी करने की अपील

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ 22वें दिन भी किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी है। काशी से अधिवक्ता कमलेश चन्द्र त्रिपाठी ने गुरुवार को रजिस्टर्ड डाक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को PIL भेजकर दिल्ली बॉर्डर के पास सार्वजनिक मार्गों को खुलवाने की मांग किया है। संविधान के अनुछेद 32 के तहत परमादेश जारी करने की मांग किये है।

अधिवक्ता का आरोप, सार्वजनिक मार्गो पर जबरदस्ती कब्जा किया गया है

अधिवक्ता कमलेश चन्द्र त्रिपाठी ने बताया कृषि कानून विरोध के नाम पर भीड़ के बल पर दिल्ली से जुड़ने वाले हाइवे व सार्वजनिक मार्गो पर कई दिनों से अवैध कब्जा किया गया है। मार्ग बंद करने वाले किसान, आंदोलकारियों व उनके समर्थकों पर पानी की बौछार,लाठी व पैलेट गन का प्रयोग कर सार्वजनिक मार्गो को आवागमन को खुलवाने को लेकर PIL भेजे है।

समस्त नागरिकों के मूल व मौलिक अधिकारों की रक्षा हेतु पंजाब,हरियाणा,राजस्थान, UP सरकार व केंद्र सरकार को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 32 के तहत परमादेश जारी करने की मांग सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश से करते हुए PIL कचहरी पोस्ट ऑफिस से रजिस्टर्ड डाक से प्रेषित किया गया है। आंदोलन की वजह से आम नागरिकों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें