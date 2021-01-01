पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  ANM And Vaccinator Jyoti Singh Hoisted The Tricolor At The Primary Health Center In Varanasi Mandalayukta Office, Said Never Thought I Would Get Such An Honor

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:वाराणसी मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय में ANM और वैक्सीनेटर ने तिरंगा फहराया, बोली- कभी सोचा नहीं था ऐसा सम्मान मिलेगा

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ज्योति सिंह वर्तमान में मंडुवाडीह पीएचसी की ओर से निर्धारित सेंटर पर वैक्सीन भी लगा रही है। आज कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल संग झंडारोहण किया।   - Dainik Bhaskar
72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय में झंडारोहण के दौरान मंडुआडीह नगरीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में तैनात एएनएम ज्योति सिंह मुख्य अतिथि बनी। उन्होंने ने ही तिरंगा भी फहराया। कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने ज्योति सिंह का स्वागत भी किया।

कभी सोचा नहीं था कि इतना सम्मान मिलेगा

ज्योति सिंह ने कहा कि मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय में इतना सम्मान मिला, इसकी कभी कल्पना नहीं की थी। हम सभी यही जानते थे कि अधिकारी और बड़े नेता ही झंडा फहराते हैं। आम आदमी को मौका मिलना फक्र की बात है। मैं कोविड- 19 के खिलाफ जंग में सर्विलांस टीम में भी रही हूं। वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद वैक्सीनेटर की भूमिका भी अदा कर रही हूं।

कमिश्नर दीपक अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कुछ वर्षों से हम सभी ने परंपरा को बदला है। इससे पहले मेरे कार्यालय में सफाई कर्मी चंदा और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्री पुष्पा ने झंडा-रोहण किया था। ज्योति कोविड पॉजिटिव भी हुई थी। ठीक होकर उन्होंने सेवा कार्य किया। अभी भी वो लगातार मेहनत कर रहीं हैं।

