पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वाराणसी में वारदात:घर से सौ मीटर की दूरी पर बदमाशों ने घड़ी व्यवसायी को गोली मारकर बैग लूटा, हालत नाजुक

वाराणसी17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धनतेरस के वजह से बदमाशों ने सोचा बैग में लाखों रुपये होंगे। बीस हजार रुपये की लूट हुई।
  • व्यवसायी श्याम बिहारी मिश्रा रोज बेलवा पान खाने जाते थे, पुलिस को शक बदमाश वही से पीछा किये
  • स्थानीय बदमाशों पर पुलिस की नजर,पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है

लालपुर-पांडेयपुर थाना अंतर्गत गोइठहा में शुक्रवार रात को बदमाशों ने घड़ी व्यवसायी को घर से सौ मीटर की दूरी पर गोली मारकर बैग लूट लिया। बैग में बीस हजार रुपये और जरूरी कागजात थे। व्यवसायी श्याम बिहारी मिश्रा को मलदहिया स्थित निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनकी हालत नाजुक बनी है।

बैग छीनने का विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने पेट मे गोली मारा

एसएसपी अमित पाठक ने बताया इनका घर खेतों के बीच बना है। सुनसान होने के कारण बदमाशों ने घर से कुछ दूरी पर घटना को अंजाम दिया। बैग में बीस हजार रुपये ही थे। जबकि बदमाशों को आशंका रही होगी कि दीपावली के त्योहार में बिक्री लाखों में हुई होगी। घटना में स्थानीय बदमाशों का हाथ हो सकता है। गोली पेट मे लगी है, जो रीढ़ की हड्डी में जाकर फंस गई है।

घायल होने के बाद परिजनों को श्याम बिहारी ने फोन से सूचना दिया था। श्याम बिहारी की पत्नी सुमन मिश्रा घर पर दीपावली के पूजन की तैयारियां कर रही थी। अस्पताल में पत्नी सुमन पुलिस अधिकारियों से कहती रही कि हमने किसी का क्या बिगाड़ा है। हमारे त्योहार पर ग्रहण लग गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें