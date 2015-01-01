पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुख्तार के करीबी पर कार्रवाई:वाराणसी में मुख्तार अंसारी के करीबी मेराज के घर गरजा वीडीए का बुलडोजर, अवैध निर्माण किया गया ध्वस्त

वाराणसी44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेराज पर कैंट थाने और मिर्जामुराद में भी कई मुकदमे दर्ज है।
  • ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई के दौरान आलाधिकारियों संग जैतपुरा पुलिस, पीएसी भी मौजूद रही
  • मेराज पर फर्जी दस्तावेजों के जरिये शस्त्रों के नवीनीकरण का भी आरोप है

उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी में गुरुवार को अशोक बिहार कालोनी में मुख्तार अंसारी के करीबी मेराज अहमद के घर को वाराणसी विकास प्राधिकरण (वीडीए) ने ध्वस्त कर दिया। अवैध निर्माण को लेकर दो महीने पहले वीडीए ने नोटिस जारी किया था। वीडीए अधिकारियों संग कई थानों की फोर्स भी मौजूद थी।

मकान के पिछले हिस्से में अवैध निर्माण कराया गया था

वीडीए अधिकारी परमानंद यादव ने बताया कि मेराज अहमद के पीछे के मकान में अवैध निर्माण कराया गया था। नोटिस जारी होने के बाद खुद से ध्वस्तीकरण नही किया गया था। इसलिए आज कार्रवाई की गयी है। सीओ संतोष कुमार और जैतपुरा थाना प्रभारी शशिभूषण राय भी मौजूद रहे।

मुख्तार अंसारी के करीबी भाई मेराज पर फर्जी दस्तावेजों से शस्त्रों के नवीनीकरण का आरोप भी है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही मेराज ने आत्मसमर्पण किया था। मेराज के ऊपर आईपीसी की धारा 419, 420, 467, 468, 470, 471, 216 सहित 120 बी के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज है। मेराज पर कैंट थाने में 19 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें