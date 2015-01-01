पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MLC चुनाव:नामांकन के दौरान प्रत्याशी बिना मास्क पहुंचे, जमकर उड़ी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की धज्जियां

वाराणसी5 मिनट पहले
सपा प्रत्याशी आशुतोष सिन्हा के साथ समर्थक भी बिना मास्क पहुंचे। 
  • अधिकतर प्रत्याशी बिना मास्क के जिला मुख्यालय पहुंच रहे है, बोले लोगों में खत्म हो रहा है डर
  • सड़कों पर जुलूस के दौरान कहीं नही दिखा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

MLC चुनाव के नामांकन के आखरी दिन गुरुवार को सपा प्रत्याशी आशुतोष सिन्हा शक्ति प्रदर्शन करते हुए जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे। इस दौरान प्रत्याशियों के चेहरे पर मास्क कहीं भी नही दिखा। उनके साथ मौजूद समर्थकों ने जमकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां भी उड़ाई। भारी भीड़ के बीच नारेबाजी करते हुए कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का जमकर उलंघन हुआ। यही नहीं अन्य प्रत्याशियों की स्थिति भी इसी तरह से दिखी।

उत्साह के चलते प्रत्याशियों के साथ समर्थक मीडिया से ही उलझते रहे

कोविड प्रोटोकॉल को लेकर सरकार और प्रशासन लगातार लोगों को जागरूक कर रही है। वहीं प्रत्याशी खुद लापरवाह दिखे। आशुतोष सिन्हा ने बताया कि स्नातक एमएलसी चुनाव का उम्मीदवार हूं। युवाओं को रोजगार, शिक्षा, शिक्षा मित्र, स्नातक बेरोजगारों के मुद्दे को ले हम मैदान में है। वर्तमान सरकार चुनाव के समय रोजगार का लॉलीपॉप देती है। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के मुद्दे पर कहने लगे, जब सब कुछ खुल चुका है, तो लोगो के अंदर से भय निकालना चाहिए। वैसे हम लोग सभी नियम फॉलो कर रहे हैं।

17 नवंबर को पर्चा वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी। 1 दिसंबर को वोटिंग और 3 दिसंबर को परिणाम आएंगे। मतदान सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक चलेगा। 17 नवंबर तक पर्चा वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी। भाजपा से केदारनाथ सिंह और कांग्रेस से संजीव सिंह मैदान में है। आठ जिलों में वाराणसी, गाजीपुर, सोनभद्र,भदोही, चंदौली,जौनपुर,बलिया और मिर्जापुर है। दो लाख सत्तर हजार मतदाता है।

