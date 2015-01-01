पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:सड़क, सीवर की समस्या को लेकर पार्षद प्रतिनिधि ने नगर आयुक्त के कार को रोक कर दिया धरना, अधिकारियों से जमकर हुई कहा सुनी

वाराणसी12 मिनट पहले
दूसरे पार्षदों का आरोप, सीवर का पानी पीने को जनता मजबूर।
  • मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस से भी पार्षदों की तीखी नोक झोंक
  • पार्षदों का आरोप हमारे वार्ड में सड़क निर्माण कार्य घटिया कराया गया

वाराणसी के टाउन हाल स्थित नगर निगम के सदन के बाहर गुरुवार को नगर आयुक्त गौरांग राठी के सामने पार्षदों और प्रतिनिधियों ने सड़क, सीवर समस्या को लेकर जमकर हंगामा किया। वार्ड नंबर 34 अंतर्गत सुधाकर मार्ग की खस्ताहाल सड़क को लेकर नगर आयुक्त की गाड़ी के सामने पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मयंक चौबे धरने पर बैठ गये। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों से पार्षदों की जमकर कहा सुनी भी हुई।

अधिकारियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप

पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मयंक चौबे ने बताया खजूरी मुख्य मार्ग पिछले 5 वर्षों से पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो गया है। इसकी जानकारी अधिकारियों और मेयर को भी है। पत्र के माध्यम से पहले ही अवगत कराया जा चुका है। नगर निगम के भ्रष्ट ठेकेदारों ने पास प्रोजेक्ट को भी नही शुरू किया। नगर आयुक्त को जनता की परवाह ही नही है।

मयंक चौबे ने कहा कि उत्तरी विधानसभा के विधायक और मंत्री रविंद्र जायसवाल का प्रतिदिन इस मार्ग पर आना जाना भी है। कांग्रेस का पार्षद होने के कारण मार्ग को नही ठीक किया जा रहा है। अन्य पार्षदों का भी आरोप है कि कई वार्डों में सीवर का पानी बह रहा है। पीने का पानी गंदा मिल रहा है। जिसकी कोई सुनवाई नही है।

