रेल इंजन कारखाने का नाम बदला:डीरेका का नाम बदलकर मंत्रालय ने बनारस रेल इंजन कारखाना किया,एक साल से चल रही थी;कवायद

वाराणसी38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीएलडब्लू पहले केवल डीजल इंजन के लिये दुनियां में मशहूर था,अब इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजन भी बनता है ।जनवरी 1976 में पहला इंजन तंजानिया को निर्यात किया गया था। 
  • इससे पहले मंडुवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर बनारस रेलवे स्टेशन किया गया था
  • बनारस रेल इंजन कारखाने में अब इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजन का उत्पादन अधिक होता है

डीरेका रेल-इंजन कारखाने का नाम बदलकर बनारस रेल-इंजन कारखाना होगा।रेल मंत्रालय ने शुक्रवार देर शाम आदेश पत्र जारी किया।27 अक्टूबर को सचिव सुशांत मिश्रा के ओर से पत्र जारी किया गया था।डीजल रेल इंजन कारखाने के नामकरण को लेकर एक साल से कवायद चल रही थी।

इससे पहले मंडुवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदला था

करीब दो महीने पहले रेल मंत्रालय की ओर जारी पत्र में मंडुवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर बनारस स्टेशन कर दिया गया था।इसको लेकर काशी से तमाम समाज सेवियों ने मुहिम भी चलाया था।

डीएलडब्ल्यू की नींव 23 अप्रैल 1956 को देश के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने रखी थी।1961 में यहां डीजल इंजन बनना शुरू हो गया था।1964 में देश को पहला इंजन समर्पित हुआ था।डीरेका में अब इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजन का उत्पादन ज्या-दे होता है।तीन नाम शुरुआत में भेजे गये थे।जिसमें दीनदयाल लोको वर्क्स,बनारस लोकोमोटिव और काशी लोकोमोटिव भेजा गया था।लेकिन अब ये बनारस के नाम से जाना जायेगा।

