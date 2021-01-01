पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • During The Public Hearing, In Front Of The Member Of The Women's Commission, The Supply Inspector Accused The District Supply Officer Of Harassment During Pregnancy

वाराणसी:जनसुनवाई के दौरान महिला आयोग की सदस्य के सामने सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर ने जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी पर प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश महिला आयोग की सदस्य अर्चना ने जांच की बात कही। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्तर प्रदेश महिला आयोग की सदस्य अर्चना ने जांच की बात कही।
  • सर्किट हाउस में महिला ने जब आरोप लगाया तो सभी दंग रह गये

उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य अर्चना बुधवार को जनसुनवाई के लिए सर्किट हाउस पहुंची। इसी दौरान जिला आपूर्ति विभाग में सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर तैनात हेमलता ने अधिकारी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कराया। पीड़िता ने आरोप लगाया कि जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी द्वारा मुझसे प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान भी जबरदस्ती पैसों की मांग की जाती थी। मुझे प्रताड़ित करने के लिए ड्यूटी लगाई जाती थी।

मानसिक प्रताड़ना के चलते प्री मैच्योर बेबी हुई और एक कि मौत भी हुई

पीड़िता हेमलता ने बताया कि आज मैं जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी की शिकायत करने आई थी। उन्होंने मानसिक प्रताड़ना देकर लगातार मुझसे पैसों की डिमांड की। प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान डिप्रेशन में आने की वजह से सातवें महीने में ही दो बच्चियों ने जन्म लिया। प्री मैच्योर बेबी होने की वजह से एक कि मौत भी हो गयी। कोतवाली प्रखंड में आधार फीडिंग 99 प्रतिशत तक था। फिर भी पैसों के लिए दबाव बनाया जाता था।

महिला आयोग की सदस्य अर्चना ने बताया मामला संज्ञान में आया है। महिला ने प्रताड़ना को लेकर शिकायत किया है। जांच होने के बाद ही इस पर कुछ कहा जा सकता है। बिना जांच के प्रतिक्रिया देना ठीक नहीं है। जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी दीपक कुमार ने बताया उन्होंने जब छुट्टी मांगी तब उन्हें दे दिया गया। उस दौरान फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में हम सभी कार्य कर रहे थे। गलत आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। जो मुझे मालूम भी नहीं है।

