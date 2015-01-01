पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंदौली में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को पकड़ा, वाराणसी में उसके खिलाफ दर्ज था मामला

चंदौली25 मिनट पहले
यूपी के चंदौली में पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर के दौरान 25 हजार रुपए के एक इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • वाराणसी के लंका थाने में उसके खिलाफ दर्ज है मामला
  • एसपी अमित कुमार द्वितीय ने दी पूरी घटना की जानकारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के चंदौली जिले में बलुआ पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर के दौरान 25000 के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बदमाश को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है। गिरफ्तार बदमाश सदानंद उर्फ कल्लू यादव वाराणसी के लंका थाना क्षेत्र के सीर गोवर्धन का निवासी है।

बताया जा रहा है कि चंदौली जिले में अभी उसके ऊपर कोई मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं है। मुठभेड़ को लेकर बलुआ पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। एसपी अमित कुमार द्वितीय ने बताया कि वाराणसी के लंका थाने में उसके ऊपर एक मामला पहले से दर्ज है।

मुखबीर के जरिए मिली थी बदमाश के बारे में सूचना
पुलिस की कहानी के अनुसार बलुआ पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि कुछ बदमाश बलुआ के रास्ते कहीं जाने की फिराक में है। सूचना पर बलुआ पुलिस भगवानपुर नहर पुलिया के पास घेराबंदी कर वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी। इस दौरान वाराणसी नंबर की बुलेट से एक युवक आता दिखाई दिया। जिसको रोकने का इशारा किया गया तो वह पुलिस पर फायर करके भागने लगा। इस दौरान जवाबी फायरिंग में बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी और वाहन घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस के अनुसार बदमाश के पास से एक पिस्टल एक मैगजीन और सात कारतूस भी बरामद हुआ है।

पुलिस के दावे पर उठे सवाल
बलुआ पुलिस की इस कामयाबी का खुलासा करने के लिए पुलिस लाइन में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस रखी गई। पुलिस अधीक्षक अमित कुमार द्वितीय ने मीडिया को बलुआ पुलिस की इस कामयाबी की जानकारी दी। लेकिन, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान बदमाश मौजूद नहीं था। बताया गया कि वह घायल है और अस्पताल में भर्ती है। जबकि, बलुआ पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के साथ खड़े होकर फोटो खिंचाई और बैठाकर वीडियो बनाया और इसको मीडिया को जारी कर दिया। बलुआ पुलिस का यह एनकाउंटर समझ के परे है की एक तरफ बताया कि बदमाश अस्पताल में है दूसरी तरफ वीडियो जारी की गई है।

