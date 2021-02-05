पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:वाराणसी में सपा के पूर्व पार्षद ने घर के बाहर बिछाई कील और कटीला तार, पोस्टर पर लिखा- NO ENTRY FOR BJP

वाराणसी20 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कील बिछाने को लेकर रविकांत विश्वकर्मा ने बीजेपी नेताओं का घर मे प्रवेश वर्जित किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कील बिछाने को लेकर रविकांत विश्वकर्मा ने बीजेपी नेताओं का घर मे प्रवेश वर्जित किया।
  • पूर्व पार्षद के परिजन भी प्रोटेस्ट में हुए शामिल

कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों के आंदोलन को 72 दिन हो गए हैं। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर लोहे की किलों को लगाने को लेकर अब वाराणसी में भी विरोध शुरू हो गया है। शुक्रवार को मिसिर पोखरा मोहल्ले के निवासी सपा के पूर्व पार्षद रविकांत विश्वकर्मा ने घर के बाहर किसानों के समर्थन और कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किलेबंदी कर दी। उन्होंने अपने घर के बाहर दिल्ली बॉर्डर की तरह कीलें बिछाईं और कटीले तार लगाकर पोस्टर लगाया, जिसमें NO ENTRY FOR BJP लिखा। उनके प्रदर्शन में परिवार के लोग भी शामिल हुए।

पुलिस ने दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कीलें और नुकीले सरिए बिछाए

सरकार किसानों की दुश्मन है

पूर्व पार्षद रविकांत विश्वकर्मा ने बताया मध्यकाल की तरह घर के बाहर किलाबंदी कर दी है। 70 दिनों से ज्यादा हो गए हैं। ठंड में किसान आंदोलन कर रहे है। सरकार बातचीत के बजाय उनको रोकने के लिए कीलें बिछवा रही हैं। किसान देश के अन्नदाता है। उनका अपमान हम सहन नही करेंगे। इसीलिए बीजेपी नेताओं का प्रवेश ही घर मे वर्जित कर दिया है। मेरा पूरा परिवार किसानों का समर्थन करता है। किसानों की बॉर्डर पर मौतें हो रही है। जिद्द पर अड़ी मोदी सरकार झुकने के बजाय दमनकारी नीतियों को अपना रही हैं।

किसान आंदोलन:आंदोलन से जुड़े 250 ट्विटर अकाउंट बंद; 6 फरवरी को देश भर में चक्काजाम करेंगे किसान

ये फोटो दिल्ली का है। किसानों को दिल्ली में आने से रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने हाईवे पर तगड़ी बैरिकेडिंग की थी। बीच में सीमेंट के भारी-भरकम ब्लॉक भी लगाए गए थे। इसी के विरोध में वाराणसी में सपा के पूर्व पार्षद ने प्रदर्शन किया।
