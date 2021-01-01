पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने कहा - 5 फरवरी से हमारी पार्टी कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ गांवों में जन चौपाल करेगी

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
सर्किट हाउस में बजट को लेकर भी उन्होंने चर्चा किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • वाराणसी में पदाधिकारियों संग रणनीति बनाने पहुंचे
  • किसानों को बिल के खामियों से अवगत कराएंगे

सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और प्रदेश के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर बुधवार को सर्किट हाउस पहुंचे। केंद्र की सरकार और यूपी सरकार पर उन्होंने जमकर निशाना साधा। 5 फरवरी से उन्होंने कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पांच हजार गांवों में जन चौपाल करने का एलान किया। आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के लिए समर्थन जुटाएंगे। सरकार RSS की हैं। इनको किसान जवान से कोई मतलब नहीं है।

वैक्सीन फ्री में मिलेगा तो लगवा लूंगा

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने कहा कोरोना काल मे तमाम मरीज अपने से ही स्वस्थ हो गये। वैक्सीन को लेकर बड़ा खेल हो रहा है। मुझे फ्री में मिलेगा तो लगवा लूंगा। उन्होंने राम मंदिर के लिए धन संग्रह पर बोला इससे पहले भी करोड़ो रूपये चंदे के रूप में आया था। वो कहा गया।

सरकार द्वारा लाया गया आम बजट आम जनता से दूर है। सरकार उद्योगपतियों को ध्यान में रख कर कार्य कर रही है। बजट में शिक्षा का भी कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। यूपी सरकार में कानून व्यवस्था चौपट हो चुकी है। अपराध अपने चरम पर है। कोई किसी की नही सुनता।

