बीएचयू में नया विवाद:एमएस की नियुक्ति में धांधली न हो, इसको लेकर पूर्व एमएस ने राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से किया शिकायत

वाराणसी29 मिनट पहले
बिना प्रशासनिक अनुभव वाले व्यक्ति को जिम्मेदारी देने की तैयारी का आरोप।
  • पूर्व एमएस का आरोप चहेते को पैसे लेकर कुलपति नियुक्त करना चाहते है
  • राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री से शिकायत के बाद बीएचयू में हड़कंप

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के सर सुंदरलाल अस्पताल में एमएस के नियुक्ति को लेकर नया विवाद सामने आया है। पूर्व एमएस डॉ ओपी उपाध्याय ने नियमों की अनदेखी को लेकर राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री, शिक्षा मंत्री को मेल कर शिकायत किया है। दीपावली से पहले बीएचयू प्रशासन इंटरव्यू कराने की तैयारी में है। डॉ उपाध्याय का आरोप है कि बिना प्रशासनिक अनुभव वाले को नियुक्त करने को लेकर तैयारी चल रही है।

मेल की कॉपी कुलपति और रेक्टर को भी दिए

डॉ उपाध्याय ने बताया कि एसएस एक महत्वपूर्ण पद है। नियम के अनुसार जिसे 10 साल का अस्पताल के प्रशासन का अनुभव हो, वही इंटरव्यू में बैठ सकता है। मेरी जानकारी के अनुसार नियुक्ति को लेकर बड़ा खेल चल रहा है। राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री खुद संज्ञान ले इसलिए इनको मेल किया है।

फार्मों की छंटनी में अयोग्य व्यक्ति को आगे किया गया है। जिम्मेदार लोग चहेतों को एमएस बनाने में लगे है।जबकि योग्यता में वो अयोग्य है। वही पीआरओ राजेश सिंह का कहना है कि सभी गाइडलाइन को फॉलो कर के ही नियुक्तियां होती है।

