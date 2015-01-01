पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिवक्ताओं का प्रदर्शन:वाराणसी एसएसपी के खिलाफ सैकड़ों अधिवक्ता प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे उनके ऑफिस, मास्क न लगाने पर दर्ज कराया था मुकदमा

वाराणसी11 मिनट पहले
लाकडाउन में पाबंदियां खत्म होने के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कहीं नहीं दिख रहा है।
  • अधिवक्ताओं ने एसएसपी वापस जाओ के नारे भी लगाये
  • प्रदर्शन के दौरान एसएसपी ऑफिस के बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ी धज्जियां

एसएसपी अमित पाठक के खिलाफ शनिवार को सैकड़ों अधिवक्ता नारेबाजी, प्रदर्शन करते हुए ऑफिस पहुंचे। अधिवक्ताओं का आरोप है कि एसएसपी ने उनके एक साथी पर मास्क न पहनने को लेकर कुछ दिनों पहले मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। माहौल को बिगड़ता देख पुलिस के दूसरे आलाधिकारियों ने किसी तरह मामले को शांत कराया।

सेंट्रल बार के बैठक में प्रदर्शन का निर्णय लिया गया

बनारस बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व महामंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने बताया कि हमारे कुछ साथी जनसमस्याओं को लेकर अधिकारियों से मिलने पहुंचे थे। किसी एक साथी ने मास्क नही पहना था। जिसको लेकर एसएसपी ने मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया। लॉकडाउन में पाबंदियां खत्म होने के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कहीं नहीं दिख रहा है।

अधिवक्ताओं का आरोप है कि सबसे ज्यादे पुलिस वाले ही बिना मास्क के घूमते है। नित्यानंद राय ने बताया कुछ दिनों पहले हम लोग डीएम से मिलने गये थे। वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग देखने को नहीं मिला। अधिकारी किसी को जागरूक भी नही कर रहे थे। मुकदमा वापस नही लिया गया तो कार्य बहिष्कार किया जायेगा।

