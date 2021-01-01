पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
सर्किट हाउस में जनपद के प्रभारी मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन ने अधिकारीयों संग बैठक किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
सर्किट हाउस में जनपद के प्रभारी मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन ने अधिकारीयों संग बैठक किया।
  • सड़क पर कही भी सीवर लीकेज नहीं दिखे। काशी की अपनी पहचान है।

उत्तर प्रदेश के नगर विकास एवं जनपद के प्रभारी मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन ने बुधवार को सर्किट हाउस में नगर निगम, जलनिगम, जलकल विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक किये। विकास कार्यों के प्रगति की विस्तार से समीक्षा किया गया। बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधि द्वारा रामनगर में सीवर लाइन सड़क के ऊपर बना दिया गया है कि जानकारी मिलते ही जांच का निर्देश दिया। जिम्मेदारी तय करने के साथ सीवर लाइन को हटवाने के भी निर्देश दिए।

नगवा के पास नाले से गंगा में पानी जाने को फरवरी तक रोकने को कहा

मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन ने कहा राजघाट से गंगा में गिरने वाले पानी को शाही नाला और एसटीपी से जोड़कर अप्रैल तक बंद कर दिया जायेगा। रामनगर में दूसरी तरफ से गंगा में आने वाला पानी भी फरवरी तक रोक दिया जाएगा। नगर निगम द्वारा जल निगम को विभिन्न जन उपयोगी कार्यों के लिए 10.62 करोड़ रूपया दिया गया है।

नगर आयुक्त गौरांग राठी ने बताया कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारी चल रही है। 14वें वित्त आयोग के समस्त कार्य चालू हो गए हैं। नगर निगम सीमा में नए 89 गांव आए हैं। उनमें स्वच्छता कार्य शुरू हो गया है। उसके लिए वाहन खरीदने की कार्रवाई हो रही है। शेफ सिटी योजना में उन क्षेत्रों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें बाजारों में लगेंगे।

