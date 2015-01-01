पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MLC चुनाव:सपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम की जनसभा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ी धज्जियां, मंच पर पदाधिकारी भी बिना मास्क के दिखे

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
कार्यकर्ता सभा मे बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के दिखे।
  • कहा- सरकार के गड्ढा मुक्त प्रदेश का दावा खोखला निकला, पूरे प्रदेश में गढ्ढा कर दिया
  • दावा- उत्तर प्रदेश की 11 विधान परिसद सीटों में दो पर सपा थी, अब 11 सीटे हम जीतेंगे

MLC चुनाव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा करने सपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष काशी पहुंचे हैं। मंडुआडीह इलाके में प्रत्याशी आशुतोष सिन्हा के समर्थन में शुक्रवार को जनसभा संबोधित करने पहुंचे। उत्साह में भरे कार्यकर्ता कोविड प्रोटोकॉल को भूलकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते रहे। मंच पर बैठे पदाधिकारी भी बिना मास्क के दिखे।

पूरे प्रदेश में जंगलराज है, हत्या लूट, महिलाओं के साथ हिंसा चरम पर है

सपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम ने बताया कि इस बार हम 11 सीट प्रदेश में जीत रहे हैं। पहले दो सीटें हमारे पास थी। प्रदेश में हत्या, लूट और अन्य अपराध की घटनाओं को मीडिया जब लिखती है, तो पत्रकारों पर मुकदमा दर्ज हो जाता है। समाजवादी पार्टी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के नेतृत्व में 2022 विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी कर रही है। जो भी दल हमारे साथ आएगा उसका हम स्वागत करेंगे।

वाराणसी खंड में वाराणसी,चंदौली, जौनपुर, गाजीपुर, सोनभद्र, मिर्जापुर, भदोही व बलिया जिला शामिल है। वाराणसी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में 2 लाख 7 हजार 09 व शिक्षक में 32 हजार 641 वोटर हैं। विधान परिषद की इन सीटों पर एक दिसंबर को मतदान होगा। तीन दिसंबर को मतगणना और परिणामों का ऐलान किया जाएगा।

