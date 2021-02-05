पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनोज तिवारी विवादों में:वाराणसी में कांग्रेसियों ने राहुल गांधी को लेकर दिये बयान से नाराजगी जताई, कोर्ट में परिवाद दाखिल किया

वाराणसी37 मिनट पहले
अपर नगर मजिस्ट्रेट 6वां के यहां परिवाद दाखिल हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
अपर नगर मजिस्ट्रेट 6वां के यहां परिवाद दाखिल हुआ।
  • सोमवार को मनोज तिवारी ने एक कार्यक्रम में राहुल गांधी को चीन का एजेंट कहा था

सांसद मनोज तिवारी सोमवार को शिवपुर में एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे। जहां उन्होंने ने राहुल गांधी को चीन का एजेंट बताया था। इस बात से नाराज कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता मंगलवार को प्रदेश महासचिव ( विधि प्रकोष्ठ ) वीरेंद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में अपर नगर मजिस्ट्रेट 6वां के यहां परिवाद दाखिल करने पहुंचे। सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 26 फरवरी पड़ी हैं।

धर्म संसद के आयोजन में मनोज तिवारी ने दिया था बयान

कांग्रेस प्रदेश महासचिव ( विधि प्रकोष्ठ ) वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने हमारे पार्टी के प्रमुख लीडर पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को लेकर बेतुका बयान दिया हैं। किस बेस पर मनोज तिवारी ने उनको चीन का एजेंट बताया जनता के सामने प्रमाण रखे। इस बयान से कार्यकर्ताओं को ठेस पहुंचा हैं। जनता के सामने आकर वो माफी मांगे। आज कोर्ट में उनके खिलाफ परिवाद दाखिल किया गया हैं।

महानगर अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र चौबे ने बताया मीडिया में बने रहने के लिए मनोज तिवारी इस तरह का बयान देते रहते हैं। किसी पर इतना बड़ा आरोप लगाने से पहले सोचना चाहिए। अगर वो माफी नहीं मांगे तो हम सभी सड़क पर भी उनके खिलाफ उतर सकते हैं।

ऋषिकुल ब्रह्मचर्य आश्रम शिवपुर में अखिल भारतीय एकता परिषद के कार्यक्रम धर्म संसद में सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने राहुल गांधी को चीन का एजेंट करार देते हुए कहा था, चीनी सेना सीमा से पीछे हट रही है। इस लिए उनके सीने में दर्द हो रहा हैं।

