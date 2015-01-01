पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला हिंसा के खिलाफ आवाज:महिला हिंसा और बाल विवाह के विरोध में सड़कों पर उतरीं वाराणसी की लड़कियां, नारा लगाकर जताया विरोध

वाराणसी20 मिनट पहले
देश में बच्चियों संग बढ़ रहे दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं का रैली में जमकर विरोध किया गया। 
  • आदर्श ग्राम नागेपुर में बालिकाओं ने दहेज़, बाल विवाह के खिलाफ रैली निकाली
  • रैली में वाराणसी के कई गांवों की महिलाएं और बेटियां शामिल हुईं

आदर्श गांव नागेपुर में मंगलवार को लोक समिति के बैनर तले महिला हिंसा के खिलाफ सैकड़ों लड़कियों और महिलाओं ने चुप्पी तोड़ो हिंसा रोको रैली निकाली। हिंसा के खिलाफ मानव शृंखला भी बनायी गई। बाल विवाह, महिला हिंसा, छेड़खानी, यौन शोषण के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए महिलाओं और बेटियों ने शपथ भी लिया।

पुरुषों के बराबर महिलाओं को भी समान अधिकार मिले

रैली में नागेपुर, बेनीपुर, मेहदीगंज, हरसोस, बीरभानपुर और गनेशपुर गांवों से पहुंची लड़कियों और महिलाओं ने महिला हिंसा के खिलाफ यात्री प्रतीक्षालय के पास मानव श्रृंखला बनाया। उन्होंने रैली में 'चुप नहीं रहना है हिंसा नहीं सहना है, बाल विवाह बंद करो, महिला हिंसा बन्द करो, दहेज प्रथा पर रोक लगाओ, यौन हिंसा पर रोक लगाओ, का नारा लगाकर विरोध जताया।

लोक समिति संयोजक नंदलाल मास्टर ने कहा कि महिलाओं के साथ बढ़ रही हिंसा को समाज कब तक सहेगा। दुष्कर्म, दहेज, बाल विवाह, घरेलू हिंसा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। महिलाएं और लड़कियां अब गांव-गांव जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करेंगी।

