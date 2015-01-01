पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देव दीपावली:वाराणसी में PM मोदी के देव दीपावली के दिन आगमन को लेकर तैयारियां तेज, जनसभा स्थल पर पंडाल और हैलीपैड बनने लगे

वाराणसी10 मिनट पहले
खजूरी जनसभा स्थल पर 60 फिट चौड़ा, 32 फिट लंबा और 8 फिट ऊंचा मंच बनने लगा।
  • PM मोदी गंगा में करेंगे दीपदान,अन्य जिलों से आने वाली नावों के संचालन पर रोक रहेगा
  • जनसभा स्थल से कुछ दूरी पर तीन हैलीपैड के निर्माण का कार्य भी शुरू कर दिया गया है

देव दीपावली पर 30 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का काशी दौरा संभावित है। इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन और पार्टी के ओर से तैयारियां तेज हो गयी है। मिर्जामुराद खजूरी में मंच आकर लेने लगा है। साथ ही वाटर व फायर प्रूफ 300 फिट चौड़ा और 438 फिट लंबा पंडाल बनने का सामान भी पहुंच चुका है।प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी हंडिया से मोहनसराय तक बने सिक्सलेन को हरी झंडी दिखा सकते है।

सुजाबाद मैदान में भी तीन हैलीपैड का निर्माण किया जा रहा है

राजघाट पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी द्वारा गंगा में दीपदान की तैयारियां चल रही है। गंगा और सीढ़ीयों पर 60 फिट लंबा और 45 फिट चौड़ा मंच बनना है। पीडब्ल्यूडी को यहां की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। यहां से प्रधानमंत्री नावों के काफिला संग घाटों पर किये गए, दीपोत्सव को निहारेंगे। जगह जगह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी होगा।

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन गंगा के रास्ते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में मत्था टेकने जाएंगे। कॉरिडोर के कार्यों का स्थलीय निरीक्षण कर सारनाथ धम्मेख स्तूप पर लाइट एंड साउंड शो देखेंगे। तिब्बती संस्थान के लोगो से संवाद भी प्रस्तावित है।

