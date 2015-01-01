पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंधक बनाकर लूट:वाराणसी में इंजीनियर के परिवार को घर के अंदर एक घंटे तक चाकू के नोक पर बंधक बना कर लूट, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया चोरी का मुकदमा

वाराणसी7 मिनट पहले
किचन का ग्रिल काटकर अंदर घुसे बदमाश।
  • राजीव रंजन गुजरात मे इंजीनियर है
  • बदमाशों ने चाकू की नोक पर किया लूट

वाराणसी के रोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के यस बिहार कॉलोनी में इंजीनियर के घर बंधक लूट बनाकर लूट का मामला बुधवार को प्रकाश में आया। गुजरात मे कार्यरत इंजीनियर राजीव रंजन कुमार के घर में बदमाश किचन का ग्रिल काटकर दाखिल हुए। परिवार को बंधक बनाकर एक घंटे तक लूटपाट कर भाग गए। पुलिस ने परिजनों की तहरीर पर चोरी का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही राजीव गुजरात मे ही है

पत्नी अनिता, बेटा शौर्य और मां अवधर देवी ही मकान में रहते है। देर रात घर मे घुसे बदमाश किचन के रास्ते बेडरूम में चले आये। चाकू दिखाकर पत्नी अनिता और बेटे शौर्य का हाथ पैर रस्सी से बांध दिया। चाभी लेकर आलमारी में रखे गहने, कैश लूट लिए।

जाते समय बदमाश मोबाइल भी ले गए

परिजनों के अनुसार छह लाख का सामान और कैश बदमाश ले गए। किसी तरह हाथ पांव खोलकर पड़ोसियों के फोन से परिजनों ने पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस का कहना है सूचना मिलते ही कार्रवाई शुरू कर दिया गया है।

