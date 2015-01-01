पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप:वाराणसी में लापता व्यवसाई के परिजन जिला मुख्यालय पर धरने पर बैठे, मामले को लेकर सांसद अनुप्रिया पटेल भी सीएम को लिख चुकी हैं पत्र

वाराणसी9 मिनट पहले
परिजन प्रधानमंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री समेत पुलिस के आलाधिकारियों को कई बार पत्र लिख चुके हैं।
  • आठ महीने पूर्व मिर्जापुर अदलहाट निवासी मोबाइल व्यवसाई का वाराणासी में अपहरण हुआ था
  • परिजन आठ महीने से लंका थाने का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं, सीसीटीवी में संदिग्ध दिखे थे

वाराणसी के जिला मुख्यालय पर आठ महीने से लापता मिर्जापुर निवासी व्यवसाई मुकेश मौर्या के परिजन पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए धरने पर बैठ गए। 17 मार्च को मुकेश मौर्या व्यवसाय को लेकर दालमंडी गया था। वापसी में लंका इलाके से वो रहस्यमय ढंग से लापता हो गया। परिजनों के द्वारा 11 लोगो पर नामजद मुकदमा भी दर्ज कराया गया, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। इसी से नाराज परिजन धरने पर बैठ गए। आलाधिकारियों ने किसी तरह समझा बुझा कर उनको वापस भेज दिया।

सांसद अनुप्रिया पटेल ने गंभीरता दिखाते हुए सीएम को पत्र भी लिखा

भाई राकेश मौर्या ने बताया कि आठ महीनों में हम लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, मुख्यमंत्री योगी, एसएसपी समेत तमाम अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा। लंका पुलिस ने मामले में कोई गंभीरता अभी तक नहीं दिखाई है। सांसद अनुप्रिया पटेल ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी को भी इस संदर्भ में पत्र लिखकर अवगत कराया है।

5 जुलाई को गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट अपहरण में तब्दील हुई थी। परिजनों के अनुसार रोल कार्नर पर मुकेश मौर्या को संदिग्धों द्वारा कुछ खिलाया गया। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में मुकेश कुछ लोगो के साथ दिखाई पड़ रहा है। फुटेज में दिख रहे लोगो का भी पुलिस ने अभी तक पता नही लगाया है।

