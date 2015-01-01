पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थाने में जहर खाने का मामला:वाराणसी में तथाकथित प्रेमी द्वारा थाने में जहर खाने की बात से पुलिस ने किया इनकार, पहले से ही जहरीला पदार्थ खाया था

वाराणसी17 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आपस मे रिश्तेदारी होने की वजह से परिजनों ने शादी से बहुत पहले ही इनकार कर दिया था।
  • युवक के ऊपर शिवपुर थाने में युवती का वीडियो वायरल करने और ब्लैकमेलिंग का मुकदमा दर्ज किया जा रहा है
  • युवक आज युवती के घर पहुंच कर जबरदस्ती शादी करने का दबाव बना रहा था, मना करने पर जहर खाया

शिवपुर थाने में शनिवार को एक तथाकथित प्रेमी द्वारा जहरीला पदार्थ खाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया। लड़की को ब्लैकमेलिंग की सूचना पर डायल 112 नम्बर पहुंची। पुलिस युवक को थाने लायी थी। पुलिस ने थाने में जहर खाने की बात से इंकार किया है। युवक द्वारा पुलिस को बताया गया है कि उसने चूहे मारने की दवा खाई है। थाना प्रभारी नागेश सिंह ने अपनी गाड़ी से युवक को मंडलीय अस्पताल में इलाज के लिये भेज दिया। युवक के खिलाफ पुलिस ब्लैकमेलिंग का केस भी दर्ज कर रही है।

युवक अपने ही परिजन की एक युवती से शादी का दबाव बना रहा था

थाना प्रभारी नागेश सिंह ने बताया कि अमित शर्मा अकेलवा का रहने वाला है। लड़का और लड़की दोनों एक दूसरे के दूर के रिश्तेदार है। थाने में जहर खाने की बात गलत है। अमित शर्मा ने हमको बताया कि हम एक घण्टे पहले जहर खाये है। उसने चूहे मारने की दवा का पैकेट भी दिखाया। अपनी गाड़ी से उसको अस्पताल इलाज के लिये भेज दिया।

युवती की बड़ी बहन ने बताया की युवक मेरी बहन को बहुत दिनों से परेशान कर रहा था। उसकी वीडियो फोटो बनाकर वायरल भी किया है। आज घर आकर जबरदस्ती शादी के लिये दबाव बना रहा था। मामला नहीं बनने पर नाटक किया है।

