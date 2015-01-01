पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धार्मिक हिंसा को लेकर उठी आवाज:वाराणसी में धर्म के नाम पर हिंसा फैलाने वालों की सूची बनाने की उठी मांग, पुलिस सार्वजनिक करे इनका ब्यौरा

वाराणसी33 मिनट पहले
प्रत्येक थाने में धार्मिक हिंसा भड़काने वाले का फोटो भी लगे। 
  • धर्म के नाम पर कट्टरता और हिंसा वैश्विक समस्या
  • मुहल्ले स्तर पर धार्मिक कट्टरपंथियों की सूची बनाने की मांग भी उठी

विशाल भारत संस्थान और टाइगर जोगिन्दर सिंह मेमोरियल सोसाइटी के बैनर तले सुभाष भवन, लमही में धार्मिक कट्टरता को खत्म करने में पुलिस की भूमिका को लेकर बुद्धिजीवियों द्वारा बैठक किया गया। जिसमे साधु संत, बीएचयू के प्रोफेसर, इतिहासकार, कृषि वैज्ञानिक, चिंतक और दार्शनिक भी शामिल हुए। पुलिस अधिकारी जोगिन्दर सिंह (टाइगर) की स्मृति में पुलिस की कार्य प्रणाली को बदलने को लेकर चर्चा हुई।

धार्मिक कट्टरपंथ पूरे विश्व की शांति के लिये खतरा है

मुख्य अतिथ प्रो एसपी सिंह ने कहा कि दुनियां धर्म के नाम पर हो रही हिंसा से पीड़ित है। भारत धार्मिक हिंसा को कम करने की ताकत रखता है। पुलिस अपने थाना क्षेत्र में हिंसा फैलाने वालों की सूची तैयार करे और सरकार कट्टरपंथियों की आर्थिक ताकत तोड़े । पुलिस अधिकारी जोगिन्दर सिंह (टाइगर) ने जैसे डाकुओं का खात्मा किया। समाज को भी मुक्त किया। ऐसे अधिकारियों की जरूरत समाज को है।

विशाल भारत संस्थान के अध्यक्ष और इतिहासकार डॉ राजीव श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि धर्मगुरुओं को पुनः विचार करना चाहिये कि यदि धर्म शांति का मार्ग दिखाता है, तो धर्म के नाम पर पूरी दुनियां में हिंसा क्यों हो रही है। स्थानीय स्तर पर पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियां ऐसे लोगों के नाम उजागर करे जो धार्मिक हिंसा फैलाते हैं, उनकी मदद करते हैं।

