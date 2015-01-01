पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BHU में पढ़ाई जाएगी 'काशी' की थाती:दो साल के PG कोर्स को मंजूरी; दिया जाएगा लंगड़ा आम से लेकर बिस्मिल्ला खान की तान का ज्ञान

वाराणसी10 मिनट पहले
मोक्ष की नगरी काशी के बारे में कहा जाता है- "काशी कबहु ना छोड़िए विश्वनाथ का धाम.. मरने पर गंगा मिले, जियते लंगड़ा आम.."
  • बनारस हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी में काशी स्टडीज के नाम से शुरू होगा नया कोर्स, विदेशी छात्र भी नए सत्र से ले पाएंगे एडमिशन
  • ऐतिहासिक शहर बनारस की धरोहरों की सारी जानकारियां देगा कोर्स, संगीत घरानों को भी पढ़ाया जाएगा

"खाक भी जिस जमीं की पारस है, शहर- मशहूर यह बनारस (काशी) है"... इस रहस्य को समझने के लिए अब आपको भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। BHU (काशी हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी) अब काशी स्टडीज के नाम से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करने जा रहा है। इसका सेशन अगले साल जुलाई माह से शुरू होगा। इसके जरिए आध्यात्म और सांस्कृति नगरी 'काशी स्टडी' पर दो वर्षीय PG की पढ़ाई होगी। सामाजिक विज्ञान संकाय में नए सत्र से देशी संग विदेशी छात्र भी एडमिशन ले सकेंगे।

बता दें कि दुनिया के प्राचीनतम शहरों में काशी की गिनती होती है। जीवंतता की मिसाल यह शहर जो गलियों के नाम से जाना जाता था, अब विस्तार लेने लगा है। काशी की धर्म संस्कृति, संगीत परंपरा और शिल्पियों की थाती दुनिया को हमेशा ही आकर्षित एवं विस्मित करती रही है। मोक्ष की नगरी काशी के बारे में कहा जाता है- "काशी कबहु ना छोड़िए विश्वनाथ का धाम.. मरने पर गंगा मिले, जियते लंगड़ा आम.."

जनवरी में एकेडमिक काउंसिल के समक्ष पेश होगा खाका

यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने इस नए कोर्स के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है, जो इतिहास विभाग में होगा। सामाजिक संकाय के डीन प्रोफेसर कौशल किशोर मिश्र ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन द्वारा गठित कमेटी नए कोर्स की रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली है। जनवरी में इसे विश्वविद्यालय के एकेडमिक काउंसिल के समक्ष पेश किया जाएगा, उसके बाद एक्जीक्यूटिव काउंसिल इस पर अपनी फाइनल मुहर लगाएगी।

4 सेमेस्टर में क्या-क्या पढ़ा जाएगा?

चार सेमेस्टर में छात्र काशी की संस्कृति, इतिहास, परम्परा, धार्मिक महत्व, बनारसी फक्कड़पन, रहन-सहन और काशी की थाती जैसे गुलाबी मीनाकारी, बनारसी रेशम के उत्पाद, बनारसी पान, लकड़ी के खिलौने, लंगड़ा आम को करीब से जान सकेंगे। इसके अलावा तुलसीदास, कबीर, प्रेमचंद, बुद्ध, रैदास को भी नई पीढ़ी समझें, ये कोर्स उन्हें इस ऐतिहासिक शहर की धरोहरों की सारी जानकारियां देगी। साथ ही भारत रत्न बिस्मिल्ला खां की शहनाई की तान, पद्म सम्मानित पंडित किशन महाराज की तबले की थाप के साथ ही बनारस घराने की संगीत की सुर-लय और ताल को भी समझने का मौका मिलेगा।

