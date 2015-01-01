पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाराणसी:सांसद अतुल राय के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली युवती और उसके साथ के खिलाफ कोर्ट के आदेश पर मुकदमा दर्ज

वाराणसी30 मिनट पहले
जून 2019 में युवती ने अतुल राय के खिलाफ लंका थाने में दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया था। तब से वो नैनी जेल में बंद है। 
  • मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट एसपी यादव के आदेश पर कैंट थाने में मुकदमा सोमवार रात को दर्ज हुआ
  • अतुल राय के भाई पवन कुमार ने मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट के अदालत में धारा 156(3) के तहत आवेदन किया था

घोसी (मऊ) से बसपा के सांसद अतुल राय पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली युवती और उसके साथी पर सोमवार रात को कैंट थाने में धारा 419, 420, 466, 468, 471, 120B के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट एसपी यादव की अदालत ने कल शाम को सुनवाई के बाद आदेश जारी किया। अदालत में सांसद अतुल राय के भाई पवन कुमार के ओर से धारा 156(3) के तहत आवेदन किया गया था। जिसमें कहा गया था कि युवती ने दो अलग अलग मुकदमों में जन्म तिथि का विवरण अलग अलग दिया था।

क्या था पूरा मामला

अतुल राय के अधिवक्ता अनुज यादव ने बताया 2019 में युवती ने सांसद अतुल राय पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाकर लंका थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। जिसमे उसने हाई स्कूल के अंक पत्र के अनुसार जन्म तिथि 10 जून 1997 दर्ज कराया था। वही एक पुराने मुकदमे में 2015 में यूपी कॉलेज के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष अमृतेश के खिलाफ शिवपुर थाने में भी मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। जिसमे जन्म तिथि 10 मार्च 1997 बताकर खुद को बालिग बताया था।

अतुल राय के अधिवक्ता अनुज यादव ने बताया कि युवती ने जन्म तिथि के साक्ष्यों को लेकर कोर्ट और थाने को गुमराह किया था। जिसमे इसका साथी भी संलिप्त है। अदालत में कल सुनवाई के समय सभी साक्ष्यों को रखा गया। जिस पर कोर्ट का आदेश हुआ, युवती और उसके साथी पर मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ।

