पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सीएम, पीएम के फोटो से छेड़छाड़:शरारती तत्वों ने यात्री प्रतीक्षालय में लगे फोटो को ब्लेड से फाड़ दिया, सांसद प्रतिनिधि ने थाने में दिया तहरीर

वाराणसी27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के काशी आगमन से पहले शरारती तत्वों द्वारा उनके और पीएम मोदी के फोटो को फाड़ने का विवाद सामने आया है।
  • स्थानीय बीजेपी नेताओं में आक्रोश, पहुंचे थाने
  • बीजेपी नेताओं का आरोप सांकेतिक राम लीला से नाराज होगा दूसरा पक्ष

चोलापुर थाने से कुछ दूरी पर सांसद निधि से बने यात्री प्रतीक्षालय में लगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय के फोटो को शनिवार भोर में शरारती तत्वों ने ब्लेड से फोटो को फाड़ दिया। इस बात की जानकारी सुबह स्थानीय नेताओं को हुआ तो मामले को लेकर थाने पहुंच गये। डॉ महेंद्र पांडेय के प्रतिनिधि चंद्रशेखर ने थाने में तहरीर देकर शरारती तत्वों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

सांकेतिक रामलीला से दूसरे पक्ष के लोग नाराज

चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने बताया कि कल चोलापुर में सांकेतिक राम लीला का आयोजन था। जिसमे सीमित संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए थे। दूसरे पक्ष के लोग भी अपना त्योहार मनाना चाहते होंगे, हो सकता है कि इसी बात से आक्रोशित लोगों ने फोटो को ब्लेड से खुरच दिया हो।वहीं मुख्यमंत्री योगी के काशी आगमन पर इंस्पेक्टर महेश सिंह की ड्यूटी सुरक्षा में लगी है। उनका कहना है कि मामला संज्ञान में नही आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें