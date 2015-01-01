पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी में मेहमानों पर पाबंदी:वाराणसी में 3000 से ज्यादा वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज कारोबारी और उनसे जुड़े लोग परेशान, 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा का होगा घाटा

वाराणसी7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वाराणसी टेंट व्यवसायी एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री भीम सिंह। उन्होंने बताया कि हमारी इंडस्ट्रीज और जुड़े लोगों को 100 करोड़ का नुकसान करीब पहले ही हो चुका है।
  • कोरोना को बढ़ता प्रकोप देख प्रदेश सरकार ने मेहमानों की संख्या 100 कर दी है
  • यूपी सरकार ने जारी किया गाइडलाइन, 100 से अधिक संख्या पर होगी कार्रवाई

25 नवंबर से वैवाहिक सीजन शुरू होने से पहले मेहमानों पर लगी पाबंदी ने कारोबारियों और इनसे जुड़े लोगों को एक बार फिर से परेशानी में ला दिया है। कारोबारियों को इस सीजन में पांच करोड़ के घाटे का अनुमान है। वाराणसी में वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज से जुड़े करीब तीन हजार लोग प्रभावित होंगे। मार्च के बाद कोविड 19 की वजह से इंडस्ट्री को 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा का घाटा हो चुका है।

वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज से जुड़े लोगों में मजदूरों की संख्या हजारों में है। लॉन, वेटर, डेकोरेशन, ढुलाई से तमाम लोग जुड़े हैं।
वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज से जुड़े लोगों में मजदूरों की संख्या हजारों में है। लॉन, वेटर, डेकोरेशन, ढुलाई से तमाम लोग जुड़े हैं।

कैटरिंग, डेकोरेशन, होटल, लॉन, बैंड बाजा से जुड़े लोगों को भी नुकसान

वाराणसी टेंट व्यवसायी एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री भीम सिंह ने बताया कि हमारी इंडस्ट्रीज और जुड़े लोगों को 100 करोड़ का नुकसान करीब पहले ही हो चुका है। 25 तारीख से वेडिंग सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में पाबंदी से टेंट व्यवसायियों में निराशा है। बुकिंग कैंसिल होने लगे हैं। जिनके यहां शादी है, वे कॉर्ड बांट चुके हैं। 200 से 250 मेहमानों की खातिरदारी की तैयारियों पर रोक के बाद अब लोग प्रोग्राम पोस्टपोंड कर रहे है।

अचानक लगी पाबंदी से लोग काफी परेशान हैं

अजित पांडेय ने बताया कि उनके भाई का तिलक समारोह 8 दिसंबर और शादी 11 दिसंबर को है। सभी तैयारियां हो चुकी है। 200 लोगों को कार्ड भी बांटा जा चुका है। अब किसे मना किया जाए? लॉन, बैंड बाजा, कैटरिंग, डेकोरेशन की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। मनीष शुक्ला ने बताया कि उनके यहां तो बुधवार को ही साले का तिलक है। मेहमानों को कार्ड बंट चुका है। अब किसी को मना नहीं किया जा सकता। अचानक पाबंदी लगाना ठीक नहीं है।

लहरतारा निवासी पांडेय परिवार में शादी की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में, पाबंदी की वजह से मेहमानों की संख्या में कटौती की गई है।
लहरतारा निवासी पांडेय परिवार में शादी की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में, पाबंदी की वजह से मेहमानों की संख्या में कटौती की गई है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें