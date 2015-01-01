पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली का अनोखा गिफ्ट:वाराणसी में दीपावली पर मोबाइल खरीदने वाले को मिठाई की जगह सब्जी मिलेगा गिफ्ट में, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर देखकर दुकानदार को आया आइडिया

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
घर के गृहणियों को गिफ्ट खूब पसंद आ रहा है।
  • कोरोना काल मे धंधा चौपट होने पर यूनिक आइडिया से कस्टमर को लुभाने का प्रयास
  • मिठाई हर दुकानदार देता है, कुछ अलग करने से बिक्री बढ़ेगी

दीपावली पर तमाम दुकानदार, कंपनियां, ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनियां आकर्षक स्कीम खरीदारी करने पर दे रही है। लहुराबीर स्थित एक मोबाइल के दुकान से खरीदारी करने पर मिठाई की जगह सब्जी का डिब्बा गिफ्ट में दिया जा रहा है। एक किलो और दो किलो तक का सब्जियों वाला गिफ्ट पैक दिया जा रहा है।

ढाई सौ रूपये के मिठाई की जगह महंगी सब्जियां लोगो को खूब भा रही है

दुकानदार यश जायसवाल ने बताया कुछ दिनों पहले एक फोटो खूब वायरल हुआ, डिब्बे में सब्जियों को रखकर दीपावली गिफ्ट बताया गया था। यही से मुझे भी आइडिया आया कि कुछ यूनिक किया जाए। कस्टमर भी गिफ्ट को खूब पसंद कर रहा है।

मिठाइयां तो बहुत जगह से गिफ्ट मिलती हैं। ऑनलाइन कंपनियों ने बाजार को खत्म कर दिया है। रेट को कम करके बेच रही हैं। कंपटीशन में कुछ नया होगा, तभी कस्टमर आएंगे। मोबाइल खरीदने वाले मनीष ने बताया कि कांसेप्ट बहुत अच्छा है। प्याज 70 रुपये, टमाटर 60 रुपये, लहसुन 180 रुपये किलो बाजार में बिक रहा है।

